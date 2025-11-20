Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Google goes behind Apple’s back to make Pixel 10 work with one of the best iPhone features

Sharing files between a Pixel 10 device and an iPhone is now easier than even Apple would’ve liked.

1comment
Apple Google Google Pixel
A Pixel phone using Quick Share to share a photo over AirDrop to an iPhone
Google has achieved the seemingly impossible by announcing that Pixel 10 devices can now send files to iPhones using AirDrop. The feature won’t require extra apps or downloads, and it works with every Apple device with AirDrop.

Android Quick Share now works with Apple’s AirDrop


Google has developed a two-way sharing option between Android’s QuickShare feature and Apple’s AirDrop. On Android, Apple devices will appear as sharing targets in the Quick Share menu, and Android devices will appear in the AirDrop menu of any iPhone, iPad, or Mac. 

For the feature to work, the receiving device needs to have AirDrop or Quick Share activated in “Everyone for 10 minutes” mode. The two-way sharing between Android and Apple devices can be used to transfer photos, videos, and other files.

Google points out that the new compatibility doesn’t work through any workarounds. The company says that sharing occurs through a direct, peer-to-peer connection. Because of the type of connection, the shared data doesn’t go through a server, and it’s never logged.

Google worked behind Apple’s back


File sharing between a Pixel 10 and an iPhone through Quick Share and AirDrop | Video Source – Google

For now, the feature works only using “Everyone for 10 minutes” mode, which Google says is only the first step in “seamless cross-platform sharing.” The company says that it would welcome an opportunity to expand the feature in the future by partnering with Apple.

However, the current implementation was developed without Apple’s participation. We’ve seen signs of the new feature earlier this year, but nothing suggested that the implementation would be so direct.

For now, the feature is only available on Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold devices. However, Google says the support is “starting” with its latest phones, which suggests wider support at a later point. On Apple’s side, the feature is supposed to work with any AirDrop-capable device.

The walled garden is under fire


A cross-platform version of AirDrop or Quick Share was long overdue, and I’m thrilled Google has moved forward with it. I’m also sure Apple will have very different feelings, as that’s another attack on its walled garden.

