Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Galaxy S26 users will get one of Apple’s hallmark features with an upcoming software update.
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Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17 Pro users will soon be able to exchange files more easily. | Image by PhoneArena
AirDrop has been one of the hallmark features of Apple’s walled garden, as it allows seamless file transfers between the company’s devices. Last year, Google cracked the feature and made it compatible with Android’s Quick Share, but only on its own Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 devices. Now, another brand may get AirDrop compatibility for some of its devices.
Samsung will add AirDrop support to the Galaxy S26 series devices in the near future. According to an EBN News report (translated source), the COO of Samsung’s mobile division, Choi Won-Joon, talked about the feature during a recent press conference in Japan. The executive said that the company plans to support AirDrop soon.
Samsung’s executive said that the feature will be added to the company’s latest flagship devices through a future software update. He didn’t give a specific time frame for the update, but that’s likely coming sooner rather than later.
Samsung’s goal with the change is to make it easier for iPhone users to switch to a Galaxy device. Currently, sharing files between Galaxy phones and Apple devices is a cumbersome process. There are workarounds that require third-party apps or web-based tools, but they’re slow and difficult to use.
Last year, Google made Quick Share compatible with AirDrop, including on iPad and Mac devices, without Apple’s knowledge or assistance. Earlier this month, Oppo also announced it will add the feature to its Find X9 series devices by the end of March. Samsung is likely going to rely on Google’s solution, as it's almost certainly not getting any help from Apple. Apple hasn’t commented on Google’s move, nor has it blocked the compatibility.
It is only natural for Samsung to add such a feature to its latest and greatest devices. I only hope the company makes it available to other Galaxy phones, including its mid-range models. However, I doubt that AirDrop support will make any iPhone user switch to Galaxy, not to mention the possibility of Apple patching the loophole now that Samsung is joining the AirDrop party.
Samsung will soon bring AirDrop compatibility to the Galaxy S26
Samsung will add AirDrop support to the Galaxy S26 series devices in the near future. According to an EBN News report (translated source), the COO of Samsung’s mobile division, Choi Won-Joon, talked about the feature during a recent press conference in Japan. The executive said that the company plans to support AirDrop soon.
We plan to support AirDrop compatibility starting with the Galaxy S26.
Samsung’s executive said that the feature will be added to the company’s latest flagship devices through a future software update. He didn’t give a specific time frame for the update, but that’s likely coming sooner rather than later.
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Switching to a Galaxy made easier
Transferring files from the Galaxy S26 Ultra to an iPhone 17 Pro Max is currently quite difficult. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung’s goal with the change is to make it easier for iPhone users to switch to a Galaxy device. Currently, sharing files between Galaxy phones and Apple devices is a cumbersome process. There are workarounds that require third-party apps or web-based tools, but they’re slow and difficult to use.
AirDrop, on the other hand, allows file transfers with just a few taps. The best part of the feature is that it works with all sorts of files, and it makes the process fast and seamless. Google’s Quick Share feature works similarly, but until recently it could only be used between Android devices.
Would AirDrop support on Android phones make you switch your phone?
Last year, Google made Quick Share compatible with AirDrop, including on iPad and Mac devices, without Apple’s knowledge or assistance. Earlier this month, Oppo also announced it will add the feature to its Find X9 series devices by the end of March. Samsung is likely going to rely on Google’s solution, as it's almost certainly not getting any help from Apple. Apple hasn’t commented on Google’s move, nor has it blocked the compatibility.
Hopefully it will trickle down to other devices
It is only natural for Samsung to add such a feature to its latest and greatest devices. I only hope the company makes it available to other Galaxy phones, including its mid-range models. However, I doubt that AirDrop support will make any iPhone user switch to Galaxy, not to mention the possibility of Apple patching the loophole now that Samsung is joining the AirDrop party.
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