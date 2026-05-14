A new company may be making iPhone chips for Apple for the first time in a decade

What do you think about Apple using Intel-made chips? That would be great news for both companies As long as the performance is the same, I’m fine I don’t think Intel will make it past the test phase I won’t ever buy a device with Intel-made chip Vote 2 Votes

Made in the US

It’s all about the quality

Now, Intel is most likely to be limited only to the fabrication of the chips.Apple is also set to benefit in at least two ways from having an additional supplier. On the one hand, the company will have more negotiating power and a more secure supply for its chips.On the other hand, the company will be able to make a larger part of its products in the US. That will certainly win it favor with the Trump administration, which is focused on bringing more manufacturing stateside.As long as Intel manages to manufacture high-quality silicon that matches the performance of the TSMC-made chips, Apple users shouldn’t have any worries. I am not completely sure that’s possible, but I trust that the folks at Cupertino have robust quality assurance systems that will make things work as well as everyone expects them to.