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A new company may be making iPhone chips for Apple for the first time in a decade

Apple’s latest chipset partnership may have already started bearing fruit.

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Ilia Temelkov
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Apple has been relying solely on TSMC to manufacture all its processors for the last ten years, but that may be about to change very soon. Following months of rumors about it, the company has reportedly signed a partnership with Intel, which may be in motion already.

Intel may be testing production of Apple chips already


Intel has already “kicked off” a small-scale test of iPhone, iPad, and Mac chip fabrication, according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a lengthy post on X, he says that the chip production is focused on lower-end models.

While the initial test is limited, production is expected to grow significantly throughout 2027 and 2028, followed by a decline in 2029. Kuo didn’t specify which Apple chips are part of the test, but he notes that they’ll be manufactured on Intel’s 18A-P node.

Big chance for Intel



While TSMC will remain the main supplier for Apple chips, this deal could be significant for Intel. The company has been falling behind its competitors in the last few years, and such a deal could help it rebuild its reputation.

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Intel’s role in Apple’s hardware will still be very different from the last time the two companies worked together. During Apple’s Intel era, MacBooks used Intel-designed processors based on the x86 architecture.

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Now, Intel is most likely to be limited only to the fabrication of the chips.

Made in the US


Apple is also set to benefit in at least two ways from having an additional supplier. On the one hand, the company will have more negotiating power and a more secure supply for its chips.

On the other hand, the company will be able to make a larger part of its products in the US. That will certainly win it favor with the Trump administration, which is focused on bringing more manufacturing stateside.

It’s all about the quality


As long as Intel manages to manufacture high-quality silicon that matches the performance of the TSMC-made chips, Apple users shouldn’t have any worries. I am not completely sure that’s possible, but I trust that the folks at Cupertino have robust quality assurance systems that will make things work as well as everyone expects them to.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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