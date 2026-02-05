Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Google hints that AirDrop-style sharing is finally coming to more Android phones

Google is finally ready to stop treating this feature like a Pixel exclusive.

iPhone 17 Pro Max and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL shown from the back side by side
If you own an Android phone that is not a Pixel, Quick Share’s biggest recent upgrade has probably felt a little unreachable. Google added AirDrop compatibility to Android last year, but only Pixel 10 users got to enjoy it. The good news is that might be changing pretty soon.

During a recent press briefing in Taipei, Google signaled that its AirDrop-style sharing feature will soon come to other Android phones besides Pixels. Apparently, an official announcement is coming “very soon.”

What Google confirmed


Eric Kay, Google’s VP of Engineering for Android, confirmed that AirDrop interoperability via Quick Share is moving into its next phase. He says that Google spent a good chunk of 2025 making sure that the feature worked reliably not just with iPhones but with iPads and Macs too.

Now that Google has deemed the feature to be ready, the company is working with Android partners to bring it to more devices across the ecosystem.

Will AirDrop-style Quick Share make Android feel less fragmented?

A quick recap of AirDrop support on Android



Google first introduced AirDrop interoperability through Quick Share on the Pixel 10 series in November 2025. That allowed Pixel phones to send and receive files directly from iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks without third-party apps or using cloud storage.

Unfortunately, the feature remained exclusive to Google’s latest phones. There were signs it could expand, but Google had not publicly committed to the idea. According to Kay, however, that exclusivity was always meant to be temporary.

When could this roll out?


Google has not shared a specific timeline, but given that it is supposed to be “very soon,” it is safe to assume we are close to an official announcement. There are major events like Samsung Unpacked and Mobile World Congress (MWC) approaching, and either could serve as a stage for revealing partner support or compatible devices.

At this stage, however, Google has only confirmed that announcements are on their way, but not which phones will be the first to get the feature.

One more thing


Kay also hinted at another Android-to-iOS improvement. Google is apparently working on making it easier for people switching phones to move their data from on device to the other. The iPhone was specifically mentioned as an example.

In other words, Google is not only focused on improving file sharing between platforms but also on making the transition easier for users who decide to leave iOS for Android.

For Android users outside the Pixel ecosystem, this could finally mean access to one of the most requested quality-of-life features. If Google delivers on its promise, Quick Share may soon feel a lot less exclusive.

Aleksandar Anastasov
