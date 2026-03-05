Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

One more Android brand will let you share files through AirDrop very soon

One of the best iPhone features is coming to another Android brand soon.

The back of the Oppo Find X9 Pro.
Oppo Find X9 Pro | Image by PhoneArena
For years, sending files between Android and iOS devices has been a surprisingly complicated process. Last year that changed as Google’s Pixel 10 phones started supporting Apple’s AirDrop over Quick Share. We’ve already heard from the company that more manufacturers will get the new feature, and now we have a confirmation of who’s next.

Oppo phones will start supporting AirDrop over Quick Share


Oppo announced that some of its phones will support sending files to Apple devices over AirDrop. In a press release, the company has confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 series will get AirDrop over Quick Share support by the end of the month. The new feature will be enabled through an upcoming software update for the devices.

In its press release, Oppo said it had worked in a “close collaboration” with MediaTek and Google to bring the updated Android Quick Share to its devices.

Without installing third-party applications, users can conveniently and securely transfer files between OPPO smartphones and iOS, iPadOS, and macOS devices, improving cross-platform interoperability.
Oppo, March 2026

Coming to even more Android phones



Other manufacturers are also expected to start supporting AirDrop over Quick Share in the coming months. There were rumors that the Galaxy S26 series would support the feature, but that didn’t materialize. However, it is likely that Samsung will soon make it available with a software update.

Last month, Google said that the feature is moving to its next phase, and it’s working with Android partners to bring it to more devices. The feature first launched as a Pixel 10 exclusive, but it was recently launched on the Pixel 9Pixel 9 ProPixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold as well.

What about older devices?


While I appreciate Android manufacturers adding AirDrop over Quick Share support to their latest devices, I’d like to see it on the phones that people already have. That would include older devices and some lower-cost models. If Google could add it to the Pixel 9, it shouldn’t be a problem to come to the most popular mid-range phones as well.

