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Galaxy S26 phone owners in the U.S. no longer need workarounds to share files with iPhones

If you own a Galaxy S26 series phone, go check your updates right now.

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Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series
Samsung Galaxy S26 family. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung promised the Galaxy S26 AirDrop update would reach U.S. users before the end of the week, and it looks like the company actually delivered ahead of schedule. If you have a Galaxy S26, S26+, or Galaxy S26 Ultra, you might want to go check for a software update right about now.

The AirDrop update hits Galaxy S26 phones in the U.S.


Samsung kicked off the rollout of AirDrop support through Quick Share on March 23, starting in South Korea. From there, the update spread to Europe, India, and other regions over the next few days. Now, Galaxy S26 owners across the United States are reporting that they have received the update too, and confirming it is live on their devices.

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Once you install the firmware update, a new "Share with Apple devices" toggle shows up in your Quick Share settings. You will also need Google Play Services version 26.11.XX or newer for everything to work properly. After that, sending files between your Galaxy S26 and an iPhone, iPad, or Mac is about as easy as it has always been between two iPhones. It works both ways too, so your iPhone-using friends can AirDrop stuff right back to you.

We actually first caught wind of this feature when a last-minute leak suggested the Galaxy S26 series would come with AirDrop compatibility before the phones even launched. However, the actual rollout didn't happen until now following the official announcement that it would happen through a software update this week.

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Google originally introduced this AirDrop compatibility on the Pixel 10 series late last year, and earlier this year, the company hinted that AirDrop-style sharing was finally coming to more Android phones beyond Pixels. Samsung is the second Android brand to offer native AirDrop support, right alongside Oppo, which recently announced the same feature for the Find X9 series.

Why Galaxy owners should care about this


Sharing files between Android and Apple devices has been a pain for way too long. You either had to email files to yourself, upload them to cloud storage, or download some third-party app. AirDrop was honestly one of those iPhone features that kept people glued to Apple's ecosystem, and that wall is finally starting to come down.

There is a catch, though. Right now, this update only works on the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung has said it plans to bring AirDrop support to older Galaxy devices "at a later date," but there is no timeline and no specific device list.

If you are using a Galaxy S25 Ultra or anything older, you are still waiting. Given that this is really a platform-level feature built on Google's work (not something Samsung engineered from scratch), the S26-only restriction feels a bit unnecessary. And if you are curious about what else is happening with Quick Share, a possible upcoming change might actually slow down your file transfers, which is a whole other conversation.

As we noted in our Galaxy S26 Ultra review, the phone is a strong flagship that excels in software refinements and AI features even if the hardware upgrades feel iterative. AirDrop support is a perfect example of that: it is a software-level addition that genuinely improves the everyday experience. The same goes for the standard Galaxy S26, which we called a "masterclass in ergonomics" in our review.

What would make AirDrop over Quick Share most useful for you?
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A small update that changes your daily workflow


I am glad this update has made it to the U.S., and I can confirm I have received it on my own Galaxy S26 Ultra. This is one of those things that sounds like a small deal until you actually use it. I work off a MacBook when writing my articles, and being able to take a screenshot on my Galaxy and instantly send it to my Mac for use in a piece (like the screenshots in this very article) has already saved me a bunch of time. No more emailing files to myself or messing around with cloud uploads.

Samsung took a full month after the S26 launched to deliver this, while Pixel users have been enjoying it since November. But credit where it is due: the rollout has been quick once it got going, and the feature works exactly the way you would expect. If Samsung can push this to older Galaxy phones sooner rather than later, it will be a huge win for the millions of Galaxy owners who have been watching Pixel users enjoy cross-platform sharing from the sidelines.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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