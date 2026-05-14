OpenAI may bring Apple to court because of the ChatGPT integration with Siri

OpenAI may bring Apple to court over the ChatGPT integration with Siri

OpenAI expected more







ChatGPT is also integrated in Apple’s Image Playground. | Image by PhoneArena





OpenAI’s main issue appears to be that the company expected more from its deal with Apple. The AI lab believed that the 2024 partnership would generate billions of dollars per year in new subscriptions, but the reality wasn’t even close to that.

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One of the major issues for OpenAI is that users need to specifically ask Siri to use ChatGPT, and when they do, they get more limited answers than on the chatbot’s standalone app. That’s why the AI startup’s internal studies have found that users are more likely to subscribe from the app, not from Apple’s built-in version.



Not enough promotion

Apple’s list of missteps also includes the relatively little promotion of the ChatGPT integration. An anonymous OpenAI executive describes the deal as a leap of faith for his company, which has turned into a failure and damaged its brand with customers.



Have you ever used ChatGPT’s integration with iOS? Yes, I use it all the time Yes, but don’t use it often I’ve only tried it No, and I don’t want to Vote 2 Votes



The report comes shortly before Apple is expected to announce its new AI strategy for



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There’s no way for me to know what the contract between Apple and OpenAI may have been, but the threat of legal action sounds absurd. Unless there was some monetary agreement involved, it appears that OpenAI is complaining that Apple didn’t love ChatGPT enough.



That’s more appropriate for a high school drama than a lawsuit between two of the largest companies in the world. On the other hand, if such a case goes to court, we're certainly going to see and hear even more interesting details about OpenAI. One of the major issues for OpenAI is that users need to specifically ask Siri to use ChatGPT, and when they do, they get more limited answers than on the chatbot’s standalone app. That’s why the AI startup’s internal studies have found that users are more likely to subscribe from the app, not from Apple’s built-in version.Apple’s list of missteps also includes the relatively little promotion of the ChatGPT integration. An anonymous OpenAI executive describes the deal as a leap of faith for his company, which has turned into a failure and damaged its brand with customers.The report comes shortly before Apple is expected to announce its new AI strategy for iOS 27 , which may include a new Extensions feature allowing users to tap into various chatbots. Apple has also announced a partnership with Google to use Gemini models for Siri and Apple Intelligence There’s no way for me to know what the contract between Apple and OpenAI may have been, but the threat of legal action sounds absurd. Unless there was some monetary agreement involved, it appears that OpenAI is complaining that Apple didn’t love ChatGPT enough.That’s more appropriate for a high school drama than a lawsuit between two of the largest companies in the world. On the other hand, if such a case goes to court, we're certainly going to see and hear even more interesting details about OpenAI.

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