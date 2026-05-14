OpenAI may bring Apple to court because of the ChatGPT integration with Siri
The ChatGPT maker hasn’t seen the benefits it expected from partnering with Apple.
ChatGPT has been integrated into Siri since iOS 18. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple and OpenAI have been in an unlikely partnership since the launch of iOS 18 in 2024, with ChatGPT being the only AI tool integrated with Siri. However, that may not have been good enough for the leading AI lab, which is reportedly looking into legal actions against the iPhone maker.
Apple’s relationship with OpenAI has become strained as the AI startup hasn’t seen the benefits it hoped for from their deal. Because of that, OpenAI lawyers are working with an outside legal firm on possible legal action, according to a Bloomberg report.
Another expectation was that ChatGPT would receive much deeper integration into Apple’s software and a more prominent placement within Siri. Instead, Apple’s implementation is rather limited, and some of the features are difficult to find.
One of the major issues for OpenAI is that users need to specifically ask Siri to use ChatGPT, and when they do, they get more limited answers than on the chatbot’s standalone app. That’s why the AI startup’s internal studies have found that users are more likely to subscribe from the app, not from Apple’s built-in version.
Apple’s list of missteps also includes the relatively little promotion of the ChatGPT integration. An anonymous OpenAI executive describes the deal as a leap of faith for his company, which has turned into a failure and damaged its brand with customers.
The report comes shortly before Apple is expected to announce its new AI strategy for iOS 27, which may include a new Extensions feature allowing users to tap into various chatbots. Apple has also announced a partnership with Google to use Gemini models for Siri and Apple Intelligence.
There’s no way for me to know what the contract between Apple and OpenAI may have been, but the threat of legal action sounds absurd. Unless there was some monetary agreement involved, it appears that OpenAI is complaining that Apple didn’t love ChatGPT enough.
OpenAI may bring Apple to court over the ChatGPT integration with Siri
Apple’s relationship with OpenAI has become strained as the AI startup hasn’t seen the benefits it hoped for from their deal. Because of that, OpenAI lawyers are working with an outside legal firm on possible legal action, according to a Bloomberg report.
Those actions could include sending Apple a notice alleging a breach of contract, though a final decision hasn’t been made. OpenAI is reportedly hoping to be able to resolve the dispute outside of court.
OpenAI expected more
OpenAI’s main issue appears to be that the company expected more from its deal with Apple. The AI lab believed that the 2024 partnership would generate billions of dollars per year in new subscriptions, but the reality wasn’t even close to that.
Another expectation was that ChatGPT would receive much deeper integration into Apple’s software and a more prominent placement within Siri. Instead, Apple’s implementation is rather limited, and some of the features are difficult to find.
Recommended For You
We have done everything from a product perspective. They have not, and worse, they haven’t even made an honest effort.
One of the major issues for OpenAI is that users need to specifically ask Siri to use ChatGPT, and when they do, they get more limited answers than on the chatbot’s standalone app. That’s why the AI startup’s internal studies have found that users are more likely to subscribe from the app, not from Apple’s built-in version.
Not enough promotion
Apple’s list of missteps also includes the relatively little promotion of the ChatGPT integration. An anonymous OpenAI executive describes the deal as a leap of faith for his company, which has turned into a failure and damaged its brand with customers.
Have you ever used ChatGPT’s integration with iOS?
The report comes shortly before Apple is expected to announce its new AI strategy for iOS 27, which may include a new Extensions feature allowing users to tap into various chatbots. Apple has also announced a partnership with Google to use Gemini models for Siri and Apple Intelligence.
What is this about again?
There’s no way for me to know what the contract between Apple and OpenAI may have been, but the threat of legal action sounds absurd. Unless there was some monetary agreement involved, it appears that OpenAI is complaining that Apple didn’t love ChatGPT enough.
That’s more appropriate for a high school drama than a lawsuit between two of the largest companies in the world. On the other hand, if such a case goes to court, we're certainly going to see and hear even more interesting details about OpenAI.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: