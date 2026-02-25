A last-minute leak suggests the Galaxy S26 series could come with AirDrop compatibility

S26

Galaxy S26

A reliable tipster, chunvn8888, recently shared an image on X that suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S series phones will come with AirDrop compatibility. The file-sharing method is reportedly similar to how files are shared between a Pixel and Apple devices that come with AirDrop. To send a file from Samsung to Apple, the AirDrop option on the Apple device must be configured to be seen by everyone.