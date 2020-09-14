Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
STAY TUNED!
Apple Event 9/15 | Here's what to expect & how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Nokia Android 5G

Nokia sets a special September 22 event, but will the 9.3 PureView 5G show up?

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 14, 2020, 8:38 AM

Nokia is just one of many major mobile brands you'd normally expect to be in the limelight at an event like Berlin's IFA trade show, but because 2020 is not a normal year by any stretch of the imagination, whatever HMD Global may have originally planned to unveil a couple of weeks ago must now wait.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like we'll need to wait much longer to see what the global Nokia brand licensee has in store ahead of the upcoming holiday season. That's because the Finland-based company has officially scheduled its own special product launch event for September 22, just one day before Samsung intends to finally unwrap the oft-leaked Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

While HMD is not yet ready to reveal the identity of the Nokia-branded devices set to break cover next Tuesday, we're fairly certain the plural form is fitting in this particular case. Based on recent rumors, we could see up to four all-new phones announced on September 22 while getting the long overdue availability information of the Nokia 8.3 5G as well.

Unveiled all the way back in March, that inexpensive 5G-enabled rival for the likes of the LG Velvet and Samsung Galaxy A71 5G was confirmed a few months later for an impending US release. But the Snapdragon 765-powered handset is still not up for grabs either stateside or on the old continent, although things are obviously guaranteed to change sooner or later.

Due to this bad boy's delay, we expect the ultra-high-end Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G to lurk in the shadows a few more months, an assumption echoed by the hit-and-miss leakers over at Nokia anew. But the Nokia 7.3 5G could well roll out alongside or shortly after the slightly higher-end 8.3 5G with a Snapdragon 690 processor on deck, a smooth 90 Hz display, up to four cryptic rear-facing cameras, 6 or 8 gigs of RAM, and an undoubtedly reasonable price.

Both the Nokia 8.3 5G and 7.3 5G are likely to be advertised in conjunction with the upcoming "No Time to Die" James Bond film, currently scheduled for a November 20 US release following a global move from April caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, HMD also remains very much committed to the low-end market segment, where the Nokia 3.4 and 2.4 are expected to be introduced next week with modest specifications and irresistible prices.

Featured stories

Popular stories
How to watch the LG Wing 5G announcement livestream
Popular stories
At least one new Apple product unveiled on Tuesday could be available for immediate purchase online
Popular stories
Apple to unveil Watch Series 6 and Watch Pro on Tuesday
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra optical zoom vs digital zoom

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint: new 5G and 4G LTE speed tests yield two big winners
Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) September event is official, here's how to watch it
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless