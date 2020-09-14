Nokia sets a special September 22 event, but will the 9.3 PureView 5G show up?
Nokia is just one of many major mobile brands you'd normally expect to be in the limelight at an event like Berlin's IFA trade show, but because 2020 is not a normal year by any stretch of the imagination, whatever HMD Global may have originally planned to unveil a couple of weeks ago must now wait.
Unveiled all the way back in March, that inexpensive 5G-enabled rival for the likes of the LG Velvet and Samsung Galaxy A71 5G was confirmed a few months later for an impending US release. But the Snapdragon 765-powered handset is still not up for grabs either stateside or on the old continent, although things are obviously guaranteed to change sooner or later.
Due to this bad boy's delay, we expect the ultra-high-end Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G to lurk in the shadows a few more months, an assumption echoed by the hit-and-miss leakers over at Nokia anew. But the Nokia 7.3 5G could well roll out alongside or shortly after the slightly higher-end 8.3 5G with a Snapdragon 690 processor on deck, a smooth 90 Hz display, up to four cryptic rear-facing cameras, 6 or 8 gigs of RAM, and an undoubtedly reasonable price.
Both the Nokia 8.3 5G and 7.3 5G are likely to be advertised in conjunction with the upcoming "No Time to Die" James Bond film, currently scheduled for a November 20 US release following a global move from April caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Of course, HMD also remains very much committed to the low-end market segment, where the Nokia 3.4 and 2.4 are expected to be introduced next week with modest specifications and irresistible prices.