Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 on track for Q4 2020 launch

Nokia 9.3 PureView concept render





These three Nokia smartphones will sit alongside the highly anticipated Sources speaking tohave revealed that, although the development process is still mostly on track, HMD Global is looking to delay its upcoming smartphone launches by several months. A final decision is yet to be made but it will depend on the COVID-19 pandemic.The devices in question include the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView, which has already been delayed several times and should pair a Penta-camera system with an all-screen 120Hz display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.Also part of the report is the mid-range Nokia 7.3, which is being tested with and without 5G network support and may offer a quad-camera setup on the back alongside the Snapdragon 700-series chipset.The final device expected to make an appearance in the final quarter is the budget Nokia 6 .3. Recent information suggests it’ll be powered by either the Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 730 coupled with another quad-camera system.These three Nokia smartphones will sit alongside the highly anticipated Nokia 8 .3 5G at launch and replace the current-gen Nokia 9 PureView Nokia 7.2 , and Nokia 6.2 respectively.





HMD Global is working on three important smartphones that are all expected to debut later this year but, according to new information, their official introductions may be delayed from Q3 2020 to Q4 2020.