Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 on track for Q4 2020 launch
Nokia 9.3 PureView concept render
HMD Global is working on three important smartphones that are all expected to debut later this year but, according to new information, their official introductions may be delayed from Q3 2020 to Q4 2020.
Blame the COVID-19 pandemic for the delay
Sources speaking to NokiaPowerUser have revealed that, although the development process is still mostly on track, HMD Global is looking to delay its upcoming smartphone launches by several months. A final decision is yet to be made but it will depend on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also part of the report is the mid-range Nokia 7.3, which is being tested with and without 5G network support and may offer a quad-camera setup on the back alongside the Snapdragon 700-series chipset.
The final device expected to make an appearance in the final quarter is the budget Nokia 6.3. Recent information suggests it’ll be powered by either the Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 730 coupled with another quad-camera system.
These three Nokia smartphones will sit alongside the highly anticipated Nokia 8.3 5G at launch and replace the current-gen Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 7.2, and Nokia 6.2 respectively.
