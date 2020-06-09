Nokia Android

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 on track for Q4 2020 launch

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jun 09, 2020, 7:49 AM
Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 on track for Q4 2020 launch
Nokia 9.3 PureView concept render

HMD Global is working on three important smartphones that are all expected to debut later this year but, according to new information, their official introductions may be delayed from Q3 2020 to Q4 2020.

Blame the COVID-19 pandemic for the delay


Sources speaking to NokiaPowerUser have revealed that, although the development process is still mostly on track, HMD Global is looking to delay its upcoming smartphone launches by several months. A final decision is yet to be made but it will depend on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The devices in question include the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView, which has already been delayed several times and should pair a Penta-camera system with an all-screen 120Hz display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Also part of the report is the mid-range Nokia 7.3, which is being tested with and without 5G network support and may offer a quad-camera setup on the back alongside the Snapdragon 700-series chipset.

The final device expected to make an appearance in the final quarter is the budget Nokia 6.3. Recent information suggests it’ll be powered by either the Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 730 coupled with another quad-camera system.

These three Nokia smartphones will sit alongside the highly anticipated Nokia 8.3 5G at launch and replace the current-gen Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 7.2, and Nokia 6.2 respectively.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Nokia 9.3 PureView (8 updates)

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
iPhone 11 Pro vs Pixel 4 XL vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: slow-motion video comparison
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
Moto G Fast and Moto E are official: Affordable champs!

Popular stories

Popular stories
Once again we implore you to delete this malicious Android app
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode
Popular stories
OnePlus Z 5G benchmark seems to confirm excellent SoC and insane RAM count

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless