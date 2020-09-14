When is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Unpacked event live stream and how to watch it

Samsung is gearing up to announce what would be one of the most interesting phones this fall season - the Galaxy S20 FE (for Fan Edition) - and not only in the Android camp.





Scheduled to appear shortly before Apple announces its iPhone 2020 crop , it will definitely steal some of their thunder given the price range that Samsung is rumored to position it at, and the near-flagship specs sheet.





Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs, features and price to expect









6.5" FHD+ Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset

12MP wide + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto cameras

32MP selfie camera

4500mAh battery



We don't know about you, but just the thought that Samsung may release this baby for $699 in its basic 128GB version, has us salivating. It will have most bells and whistles of Samsung's flagships, and come with a big battery powering a 1080p display.





A high refresh rate or not, this screen will suck much less charge out of the battery, and the pack is as large as that on the Galaxy S20+





Talk about cannibalization of the upper midrange A-series but let's wait to see if the marketing team's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gamble will deliver.









When is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Unpacked announcement event?





September 23, 2020





How to watch the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) Unpacked event? Samsung will be live streaming the Fan Edition unveiling below, and on Samsung.com, stay tuned for the opening time.





We asked. You answered. We delivered. Here's the Galaxy for every fan. Unpacked, September 23, 2020. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/3r3q5iZfnT — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) September 14, 2020

