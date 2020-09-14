Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Samsung

When is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Unpacked event live stream and how to watch it

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 14, 2020, 5:03 AM
When is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Unpacked event live stream and how to watch it
Samsung is gearing up to announce what would be one of the most interesting phones this fall season - the Galaxy S20 FE (for Fan Edition) - and not only in the Android camp. 

Scheduled to appear shortly before Apple announces its iPhone 2020 crop, it will definitely steal some of their thunder given the price range that Samsung is rumored to position it at, and the near-flagship specs sheet.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs, features and price to expect


The phone already leaked on Samsung's various websites several times, while today it did on Verizon's, and we can expect the company to announce the following Galaxy S20 FE specs:

  • 6.5" FHD+ Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset
  • 12MP wide + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto cameras
  • 32MP selfie camera
  • 4500mAh battery

We don't know about you, but just the thought that Samsung may release this baby for $699 in its basic 128GB version, has us salivating. It will have most bells and whistles of Samsung's flagships, and come with a big battery powering a 1080p display. 

A high refresh rate or not, this screen will suck much less charge out of the battery, and the pack is as large as that on the Galaxy S20+

Talk about cannibalization of the upper midrange A-series but let's wait to see if the marketing team's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gamble will deliver.


When is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Unpacked announcement event?


  • September 23, 2020

How to watch the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) Unpacked event? Samsung will be live streaming the Fan Edition unveiling below, and on Samsung.com, stay tuned for the opening time.



Related phones

Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

