The Nokia 8.3 5G is here with a powerful chipset, four cameras, and a solid price

5G support, stock Android 10, and the Snapdragon 765

The device in question is powered by the impressive Snapdragon 765G that Qualcomm first announced back in December. This chipset is one of the best on the market outside of the high-end segment, so buyers can rest assured that the smartphone will be fast.



Speaking of speed, the Snapdragon 765G chipset integrates the Snapdragon X52 mode. The latter supports 5G networks as standard, which means users will be able to enjoy fast connectivity for streaming and gaming without any buffering or delay.



Of course, a great processor needs to be paired with a decent amount of RAM and storage to ensure the best possible experience. HMD Global has this covered with a 6/64GB configuration as standard and an 8/128GB option for those willing to spend a little extra.

If that amount still isn’t enough to cover your needs, you’ll be pleased to hear the Nokia 8.3 5G supports microSD cards of up to 400GB. The maximum storage count is, therefore, a whopping 528GB.



Rounding out the experience is stock Android 10 as part of the Android One program. HMD Global, the company behind Nokia smartphones, guarantees an update to Android 11 once available as part of its promise of 2 years of upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

A 6.8-inch display and four cameras

The highlight of the external package is undoubtedly the massive 6.8-inch PureDisplay paired with minimal bezels and a small punch hole in the corner. The latter is home to a 24-megapixel camera that has been fine tuned in partnership with ZEISS.



On the back of the Nokia 8.3 5G sits a PureView quad-camera setup that has also been developed in partnership with ZEISS. Leading the way is a 64-megapixel main camera that supports Nokia’s improved Night Mode.



A 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter is also present and it supports a special Action Cam Mode that utilizes a special 16:9 cinematic aspect ratio and a high frame rate of 60fps.





Completing the package is a 2-megapixel depth sensor for improved bokeh shots and a 2-megapixel macro camera that allows clear photos of objects to be taken from as little as 3.6cm away. There is also a dual-tone LED flash.



Other Nokia 8.3 5G features include a 4,500mAh battery paired with an 18W fast charger, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of a crappy in-screen implementation, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for the fans.

Nokia 8.3 5G price, release date, and marketing

The Nokia 8.3 5G will be available to purchase in “summer 2020” and comes in the Polar Night finished visualized in the press images above.



In regards to pricing, HMD Global says the smartphone will be available for €559 in the 6/64GB configuration. The 8/128GB version, on the other hand, will set customers back €649.





HMD Global has partnered with the new James Bond film No Time to Die. The Nokia 8.3 5G is officially the latest James Bond film and will be the subject of a global marketing campaign dubbed ‘The Only Gadget You Will Ever Need’ in fall 2020, nearer to the film’s release in November.



