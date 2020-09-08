Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

Nokia Android

Newest Nokia 3.4 leak reveals key specs, pricing, and colors

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 08, 2020, 4:19 AM
The Nokia 3.4 was showcased in leaked renders for the first time yesterday and today some important details about the budget smartphone, including the all-important list of specifications, have appeared online.

The Nokia 3.4 has pretty average specs for the price


HMD Global has plans to fit its next smartphone with a 6.5-inch display complete with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a HD+ (1600 x 720p) resolution. NokiaPowerUser says the company will also make use of punch-hole technology.

Sitting inside the hole looks set to be an 8-megapixel selfie camera. That’ll be accompanied by a triple-camera setup on the rear which consists of a 13-megapixel main shooter and unspecified 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

If history is anything to go by, though, these final two sensors likely act as a macro camera and depth sensor respectively.

To store all of those photos, the Nokia 3.4 will ship with 32GB of internal storage as standard, although a 64GB variant is also on the way. Both of these models include 3GB of RAM and 4,000mAh batteries.

Completing the package should be stock Android 10 as part of the Android One program. HMD Global has enlisted the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 to power the smartphone too, a decent improvement over the Snapdragon 429 used last time.

