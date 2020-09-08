Newest Nokia 3.4 leak reveals key specs, pricing, and colors
The Nokia 3.4 was showcased in leaked renders for the first time yesterday and today some important details about the budget smartphone, including the all-important list of specifications, have appeared online.
The Nokia 3.4 has pretty average specs for the price
HMD Global has plans to fit its next smartphone with a 6.5-inch display complete with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a HD+ (1600 x 720p) resolution. NokiaPowerUser says the company will also make use of punch-hole technology.
If history is anything to go by, though, these final two sensors likely act as a macro camera and depth sensor respectively.
To store all of those photos, the Nokia 3.4 will ship with 32GB of internal storage as standard, although a 64GB variant is also on the way. Both of these models include 3GB of RAM and 4,000mAh batteries.
Nokia 3.4 announcement, price, and colors
The Nokia 3.4 is likely to be announced in late September or October with a release shortly after. According to NokiaPowerUser, the smartphone will retail at £129 in the UK and will be available in blue, purple, and grey.