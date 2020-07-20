Nokia Android

Nokia has another budget smartphone in the works

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jul 20, 2020, 4:18 AM
Nokia has another budget smartphone in the works
The Nokia 5.3

The Nokia brand has built up a decently strong reputation in the budget and midrange segments under the management of HMD Global. That is why it’s not particularly surprising to hear that the company is working on yet another budget device.

A 6-inch display, Android 10, and an 8MP camera


Known as the Nokia TA-1258 at the moment, the smartphone in question reportedly features a 5.99-inch display complete with a HD+ (1440 x 720p) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The latter means buyer should expect thick bezels both above and below the display rather than a notch.

That will be backed by an unspecified octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz and 3GB of RAM. The choice of either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage will also be made available, although it’s unclear if microSD card support is planned.

Like other Nokia smartphones, this particular model will ship with stock Android 10 pre-installed as part of the Android One program. HMD Global has an impressive history when it comes to timely software updates, so an update to Android 11 is very likely.

Completing the package is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter up front and an 8-megapixel camera on the back that supports 1080p video recording. A fingerprint scanner is expected on the rear panel too and a 3,040mAh battery is planned for the inside.

The Nokia TA-1258, which will be marketed under a different name, should be announced later this year. As revealed by a recent TENAA listing, it will also be the first Nokia smartphone to launch in China since the Nokia X71 in April 2019.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G might be cheaper than you think
Popular stories
Samsung confirms unveiling of the 5G Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5th
Popular stories
OnePlus employees leak 5G Nord's camera specs and more
Popular stories
Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
LG Aristo 5 is the newest cheap phone available at T-Mobile and Metro
Popular stories
Google can't protect you from Joker malware, so it's time to delete these dangerous apps
Popular stories
Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless