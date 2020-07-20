Nokia has another budget smartphone in the works





The Nokia TA-1258, which will be marketed under a different name, should be announced later this year. As revealed by a recent TENAA listing, it will also be the first Nokia smartphone to launch in China since the Nokia X71 in April 2019. Known as the Nokia TA-1258 at the moment, the smartphone in question reportedly features a 5.99-inch display complete with a HD+ (1440 x 720p) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The latter means buyer should expect thick bezels both above and below the display rather than a notch.That will be backed by an unspecified octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz and 3GB of RAM. The choice of either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage will also be made available, although it’s unclear if microSD card support is planned.Like other Nokia smartphones, this particular model will ship with stock Android 10 pre-installed as part of the Android One program. HMD Global has an impressive history when it comes to timely software updates, so an update to Android 11 is very likely.Completing the package is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter up front and an 8-megapixel camera on the back that supports 1080p video recording. A fingerprint scanner is expected on the rear panel too and a 3,040mAh battery is planned for the inside.The Nokia TA-1258, which will be marketed under a different name, should be announced later this year. As revealed by a recent TENAA listing, it will also be the first Nokia smartphone to launch in China since the Nokia X71 in April 2019.





The Nokia brand has built up a decently strong reputation in the budget and midrange segments under the management of HMD Global. That is why it’s not particularly surprising to hear that the company is working on yet another budget device.