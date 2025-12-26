The new Honor WIN leaves the OnePlus 15 behind with 10,000 mAh battery and a key display spec
You've heard of a 165Hz refresh rate, now get ready for 185Hz.
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It's Honor's busy season: the company will soon unveil the Magic V6 and Power 2 (the latter seems to be heavily inspired by the iPhone 17 Pro, as seen in a hilarious render leak earlier today) – and the company has two more aces up its sleeve:
These are handsets, purely oriented at the gaming aficionados. These two phones keep a sleek profile, though: they don't look like the crazy RedMagic 11 Pro, for example.
The new Honor WIN duo is all about raw power, large displays and 10,000 mAh batteries. Welcome to the future!
Unlike other "siblings", both the Honor Win and the Honor Win RT share the same design. They're 8.3mm thick with a metal frame and a glass-fibre back. On the front sits a large 6.83-inch flat LTPS OLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2800 x 1272 pixels.
Performance is where the two models differ. The Honor Win runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while the Win RT uses last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset – still a mighty piece of silicon, mind you. Both come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for blazing fast performance and smooth multitasking.
Battery life should be way beyond just "amazing". Both phones pack a huge 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired charging.
To keep temperatures under control, both devices include an active cooling fan with rear air intake – another clear hint that these are aimed at gamers.
For cameras, both phones have a 50MP front camera. The Honor Win includes a triple rear setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultra-wide, while the Win RT drops the telephoto and uses a dual 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide system.
Prices for the Win RT start at 2,699 yuan (about $385), while the Honor Win starts at 3,999 yuan (around $570).
- Honor WIN
- Honor WIN RT
These are handsets, purely oriented at the gaming aficionados. These two phones keep a sleek profile, though: they don't look like the crazy RedMagic 11 Pro, for example.
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Identical looks
Unlike other "siblings", both the Honor Win and the Honor Win RT share the same design. They're 8.3mm thick with a metal frame and a glass-fibre back. On the front sits a large 6.83-inch flat LTPS OLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2800 x 1272 pixels.
The screen supports a very high 185Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling, and up to 5920Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain during long gaming sessions. Interestingly enough, the recently-released OnePlus 15 tops out at 165Hz refresh rate, which is much higher than the 120Hz industry average.
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What's the best thing about the Honor WIN?
The behemoth battery.
57.29%
The top-shelf chipset experience.
0.63%
The large display and the refresh rate.
2.29%
The fast charging!
0.83%
All of the above.
36.46%
I was expecting something else.
2.5%
What a battery!
Image source – Honor
Battery life should be way beyond just "amazing". Both phones pack a huge 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired charging.
To keep temperatures under control, both devices include an active cooling fan with rear air intake – another clear hint that these are aimed at gamers.
For cameras, both phones have a 50MP front camera. The Honor Win includes a triple rear setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultra-wide, while the Win RT drops the telephoto and uses a dual 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide system.
Price and availability
Prices for the Win RT start at 2,699 yuan (about $385), while the Honor Win starts at 3,999 yuan (around $570).
The Honor Win series is available in China starting today in black, silver, and blue finishes. Global availability has not been confirmed, but let's keep our fingers crossed!
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