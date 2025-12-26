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The new Honor WIN leaves the OnePlus 15 behind with 10,000 mAh battery and a key display spec

You've heard of a 165Hz refresh rate, now get ready for 185Hz.

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Honor
Two phones breaking the ice.
It's Honor's busy season: the company will soon unveil the Magic V6 and Power 2 (the latter seems to be heavily inspired by the iPhone 17 Pro, as seen in a hilarious render leak earlier today) – and the company has two more aces up its sleeve:

  • Honor WIN
  • Honor WIN RT

These are handsets, purely oriented at the gaming aficionados. These two phones keep a sleek profile, though: they don't look like the crazy RedMagic 11 Pro, for example.

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The new Honor WIN duo is all about raw power, large displays and 10,000 mAh batteries. Welcome to the future!

Identical looks


Unlike other "siblings", both the Honor Win and the Honor Win RT share the same design. They're 8.3mm thick with a metal frame and a glass-fibre back. On the front sits a large 6.83-inch flat LTPS OLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2800 x 1272 pixels.

The screen supports a very high 185Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling, and up to 5920Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain during long gaming sessions. Interestingly enough, the recently-released OnePlus 15 tops out at 165Hz refresh rate, which is much higher than the 120Hz industry average.

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Performance is where the two models differ. The Honor Win runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while the Win RT uses last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset – still a mighty piece of silicon, mind you. Both come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for blazing fast performance and smooth multitasking.

What's the best thing about the Honor WIN?
The behemoth battery.
57.29%
The top-shelf chipset experience.
0.63%
The large display and the refresh rate.
2.29%
The fast charging!
0.83%
All of the above.
36.46%
I was expecting something else.
2.5%
480 Votes

What a battery!



Battery life should be way beyond just "amazing". Both phones pack a huge 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired charging.

To keep temperatures under control, both devices include an active cooling fan with rear air intake – another clear hint that these are aimed at gamers.

For cameras, both phones have a 50MP front camera. The Honor Win includes a triple rear setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultra-wide, while the Win RT drops the telephoto and uses a dual 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide system.

Price and availability


Prices for the Win RT start at 2,699 yuan (about $385), while the Honor Win starts at 3,999 yuan (around $570).

The Honor Win series is available in China starting today in black, silver, and blue finishes. Global availability has not been confirmed, but let's keep our fingers crossed!

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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