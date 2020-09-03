Evidence suggests Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch is near



HMD Global’s Nokia 9.3 PureView should go official in October at a dedicated event. There is no concrete pricing information, but certain rumors point towards a $799 price tag for the 6/128GB model.

Completing the package is going to be an updated Penta camera module complete with Zeiss Optics and, according to rumors, 8K video recording at 30fps. The selfie camera should boast a 32-megapixel resolution and may sit below the display.