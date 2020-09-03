Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Nokia Android 5G

Evidence suggests Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch is near

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 03, 2020, 9:14 AM
The Nokia 9.3 PureView is one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year and new evidence suggests HMD Global recently started preparing things for its commercial release in the fourth quarter. 

HMD Global is getting things ready for the launch


Sources with knowledge of the matter have revealed that listings for official Nokia 9.3 PureView cases have started popping up at retailers. Screenshots and links haven’t been published at request of the source, but NokiaPowerUser has confirmed their authenticity.

This lines up with recent launch timeline rumors and ultimately suggests the device could hit shelves by October. According to NokiaPowerUser, the smartphone is in pre-launch final testing at the moment and production is scheduled for September. 

The Nokia 9 PureView successor should feature a 6.3-inch PureDisplay V3 complete with minimal bezels, an aluminum frame, and a glass body. To compete with other premium flagships, a 120Hz refresh rate is reportedly planned too.

That will all be coupled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and 5G network connectivity. At least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as expected as well, although an 8/256GB version is said to be in the works.

Completing the package is going to be an updated Penta camera module complete with Zeiss Optics and, according to rumors, 8K video recording at 30fps. The selfie camera should boast a 32-megapixel resolution and may sit below the display. 

HMD Global’s Nokia 9.3 PureView should go official in October at a dedicated event. There is no concrete pricing information, but certain rumors point towards a $799 price tag for the 6/128GB model.

