Nokia 7.3 5G allegedly spotted on set of next James Bond movie

Despite being an early prototype of the smartphone, the design is understood to be final. That means customers should expect a circular camera bump on the rear complete with several sensors and an LED flash.





Rumor has it that the Nokia 7.3 will be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 690 5G and, therefore, act as the cheapest 5G Nokia smartphone at launch. That might be coupled with a smooth 90Hz display.





There is no word on what other specifications are planned, but the Nokia 7.3 5G is largely expected to debut in early September at IFA 2020 ahead of a release in October. Google’s Android 10 will likely be on board at launch, but a swift update to Android 11 is to be expected.



