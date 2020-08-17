Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

Nokia Android 5G

Nokia 7.3 5G allegedly spotted on set of next James Bond movie

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Aug 17, 2020, 8:13 AM
Nokia 7.3 5G allegedly spotted on set of next James Bond movie
HMD Global is developing an extensive lineup of Nokia smartphones for release later this year. One of them is expected to be the Nokia 7.3, which may have been spotted on the set of James Bond movie No Time To Die.

Nokia 7.3 5G could be the next James Bond phone


Taking over from Sony Mobile as the official partner of James Bond movies, Nokia Mobile has confirmed that the Nokia 8.3 5G will be heavily featured in the next installment. Reports suggest the cheaper Nokia 5.3 could make an appearance too.

But as reported by Nokiamob, a mysterious third smartphone was spotted on the set of No Time To Die during a tour by Prince Charles. According to tipster Nokia Anew, the device in question is the Nokia 7.3. 

Despite being an early prototype of the smartphone, the design is understood to be final. That means customers should expect a circular camera bump on the rear complete with several sensors and an LED flash.

Rumor has it that the Nokia 7.3 will be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 690 5G and, therefore, act as the cheapest 5G Nokia smartphone at launch. That might be coupled with a smooth 90Hz display.

There is no word on what other specifications are planned, but the Nokia 7.3 5G is largely expected to debut in early September at IFA 2020 ahead of a release in October. Google’s Android 10 will likely be on board at launch, but a swift update to Android 11 is to be expected.

