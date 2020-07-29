Not one, not two, but three Nokia smartphones could debut at IFA 2020
Nokia 2.4
Sitting at the bottom-end of the lineup could be a new model that is referred to as ‘Nokia Wolverine’ inside HMD Global. When it hits shelves later this year, though, it might be known as the entry-level Nokia 2.4.
Also expected is 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage as standard and a large 4,500mAh battery. If that storage configuration isn’t sufficient, though, a variant with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is said to be in the works.
Rounding out the smartphone should be a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel main snapper and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. That can be visualized in the accompanying image.
Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3
The former is expected to incorporate either the Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 730 and a quad-camera system.
The latter, on the other hand, is reportedly being tested with and without 5G network support. Another quad-camera system is rumored, as is the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series processor.