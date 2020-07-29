Nokia Android

Not one, not two, but three Nokia smartphones could debut at IFA 2020

HMD Global is working on several smartphones at the moment and one new report by Nokiamob suggests three of them could make an official appearance at the virtual IFA 2020 event in early September.

Nokia 2.4


Sitting at the bottom-end of the lineup could be a new model that is referred to as ‘Nokia Wolverine’ inside HMD Global. When it hits shelves later this year, though, it might be known as the entry-level Nokia 2.4.

That device, according to the information provided today, will feature a 6.5-inch notched display coupled with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Those features themselves could be backed up by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset which has previously been used inside the Redmi Note 9.

Also expected is 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage as standard and a large 4,500mAh battery. If that storage configuration isn’t sufficient, though, a variant with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is said to be in the works. 

Rounding out the smartphone should be a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel main snapper and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. That can be visualized in the accompanying image.

Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3


Joining the Nokia 2.4 will apparently be the Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3.

The former is expected to incorporate either the Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 730 and a quad-camera system.

The latter, on the other hand, is reportedly being tested with and without 5G network support. Another quad-camera system is rumored, as is the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series processor.

