Verizon Nokia Android 5G

Verizon might carry the upcoming Nokia 8.3 5G

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 13, 2020, 4:44 PM
Verizon might carry the upcoming Nokia 8.3 5G
We already know that HDM Global plans to launch the Nokia 8.3 5G in the United States, but we've been surprised to learn that Verizon might carry the smartphone. Although it was officially introduced a few months ago, Nokia 8.3 5G is not yet available for purchase in the US.

The phone was recently spotted on Amazon, but without any info about price or release date. Even so, a placeholder on a big US retailer usually means that the product will eventually be available for purchase.

But Amazon won't be the only retailer that will sell the Nokia 8.3 5G. There's a high chance that Verizon will pick up the mid-range phone as well, at least according to a Geekbench listing. An unannounced Nokia 8 V 5G UW appeared on Geekbench (via @smartvenkat95) last week, which seems to be Verizon's version of the phone.

The rest of the information is meaningless since we already know everything there is to know about the Nokia 8.3 5G. Keep in mind that even if Verizon's Nokia 8.3 5G does appear on Geekbench, it doesn't necessarily mean that the carrier will actually offer the smartphone, although chances are pretty high for that to happen.

8.3 5G
Nokia 8.3 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    24 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

