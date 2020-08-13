Verizon might carry the upcoming Nokia 8.3 5G
The phone was recently spotted on Amazon, but without any info about price or release date. Even so, a placeholder on a big US retailer usually means that the product will eventually be available for purchase.
But Amazon won't be the only retailer that will sell the Nokia 8.3 5G. There's a high chance that Verizon will pick up the mid-range phone as well, at least according to a Geekbench listing. An unannounced Nokia 8 V 5G UW appeared on Geekbench (via @smartvenkat95) last week, which seems to be Verizon's version of the phone.
The rest of the information is meaningless since we already know everything there is to know about the Nokia 8.3 5G. Keep in mind that even if Verizon's Nokia 8.3 5G does appear on Geekbench, it doesn't necessarily mean that the carrier will actually offer the smartphone, although chances are pretty high for that to happen.