Nokia Android

Budget Nokia 3.4 looks impressive in leaked press render

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 07, 2020, 7:29 AM
HMD Global has drastically improved its design language in recent months and a newly leaked press render of the Nokia 3.4 show that pretty soon it’ll be applied to virtually every model regardless of price. 

The Nokia 3.4 is a massive improvement in terms of design


Earlier Nokia 3-series smartphones have featured subtle vertical camera modules on the back that housed a single sensor and an LED flash. That changes with the next model, which adopts a circular camera bump similar to the one found on the Nokia 8.3 5G.

Exact specifications are not yet available but HMD Global has chosen a more versatile triple-camera setup for its next budget smartphone. It likely consists of a main camera, a depth sensor, and a macro camera.

Sitting below the rather large camera bump is a fingerprint scanner and the ‘Nokia’ logo, the latter of which is turned on its side to better align with the rest.

The Nokia 3.4 seems to be carved out of plastic, which is certainly no surprise considering the competition, but HMD Global has maximized its potential by adopting the 3D nano-textured finish it has used before.

An effort has been made in the colorway department too. Whereas previous Nokia 3-series models have been made available in basic colors like black and steel, the Nokia 3.4 looks set to be sold in a new blue gradient finish that’s lighter in the middle and darker towards the sides.

Internal specifications remain a mystery at this stage and press renders of the front aren’t yet available, but leaked information suggests the Nokia 3.4 will boast a punch hole display with relatively slim bezels.

