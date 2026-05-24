If you survived T-Mobile's last price hike, you might the target this time around
The customers spared in 2025 appear to be exactly the ones getting moved now.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
What ever happened to the Un-Carrier? | Image by T-Mobile
You probably thought you dodged the bullet. Last year, when T-Mobile started bumping up prices on those sweet old grandfathered plans, your bill stayed the same and you quietly counted yourself among the lucky ones.
It should be noted that these migrations have been running quietly since March, and device financing reportedly vanishes the moment you land on the new plan. We flagged the early signs of this back in April, when employees first started spotting customers getting auto-switched off their ancient plans.
It wasn't closed. It was paused. The customers spared in 2025 are precisely the ones getting migrated in 2026, which points to a methodical cleanout of the grandfathered base happening one tier at a time.
Simple Choice and Select Choice plans are reportedly the next names on the list. If you're sitting on one of those right now, treat this as your warning.
If a free data add-on appears on your account out of nowhere, don't read it as a gift. That perk is damage control, meant to shrink the number of people who get angry enough to call in and demand their old plan back.
When a company quietly takes something away and hands you a consolation prize in the same breath, that's a tell.
What bothers me most is the betrayal of the math. The customers being moved are the most loyal ones by definition, the folks who stuck around longest on the friendliest terms. T-Mobile decided those customers are worth more migrated than retained, which is the exact opposite of every promise the brand built itself on.
Don't wait around for regulators to ride in, because that help isn't coming. Your realistic options are calling retentions and naming your old plan, filing an FCC informal complaint, or doing what I did and porting out to a prepaid brand where the price on the box is the price you actually pay.
Turns out you weren't lucky. You were just next in line.
What's actually happening to your planA new report details how T-Mobile is silently moving longtime customers off their legacy plans and onto fresh "Legacy Rate Plan" SKUs, with bills climbing by as much as 60% in the process. The catch is that nobody is being asked first.
One Reddit user got shifted from their old "Preferred FT 600 NW Reduced price" plan straight onto a "Legacy Rate Plan C26ML4999" back in April, with no heads-up at all. Another only caught the swap when their five-line bill leapt from $135 to $228 overnight (via Reddit).
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The sequence nobody is talking aboutHere's the part that turns a billing gripe into a real story: this is not random. When we covered last year's hike, T-Mobile insisted it was simply wrapping up a one-time update to older plans, so the people who weren't touched assumed the matter was closed.
It wasn't closed. It was paused. The customers spared in 2025 are precisely the ones getting migrated in 2026, which points to a methodical cleanout of the grandfathered base happening one tier at a time.
Simple Choice and Select Choice plans are reportedly the next names on the list. If you're sitting on one of those right now, treat this as your warning.
When a carrier you've stuck with for years quietly hikes your bill, what's your real first move?
How to spot the switch on your own billThe migration is easy to miss if you aren't looking for it, so here's your checklist:
- A new plan name containing "Legacy Rate Plan" plus an internal code like C26ML4999 or C26ML5999
- Line-item charges that crept up without any explanation
- Device financing suddenly showing as unavailable when you try to upgrade
If a free data add-on appears on your account out of nowhere, don't read it as a gift. That perk is damage control, meant to shrink the number of people who get angry enough to call in and demand their old plan back.
When a company quietly takes something away and hands you a consolation prize in the same breath, that's a tell.
Screenshot your plan today, seriouslyThe most useful thing you can do right now takes two minutes. Open your My T-Mobile plan page and capture your plan name, your price, and your included features, because once the migration goes through, that "before" record disappears from the app.
That screenshot is your leverage. Calling retentions and asking specifically to be returned to your prior named plan gives you a far better shot than vaguely complaining about a bigger bill.
Where this leaves youI'll be upfront here: I left T-Mobile myself over a price increase on a grandfathered plan, and I now pay a fraction of what I used to on an MVNO. So I've got very little patience for the "Un-carrier" branding when this is the playbook underneath it.
What bothers me most is the betrayal of the math. The customers being moved are the most loyal ones by definition, the folks who stuck around longest on the friendliest terms. T-Mobile decided those customers are worth more migrated than retained, which is the exact opposite of every promise the brand built itself on.
Don't wait around for regulators to ride in, because that help isn't coming. Your realistic options are calling retentions and naming your old plan, filing an FCC informal complaint, or doing what I did and porting out to a prepaid brand where the price on the box is the price you actually pay.
Loyalty stopped being rewarded by wireless carriers a long time ago, so it's time to act like it.
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