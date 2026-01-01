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Bonkers rumor puts the Galaxy Z Flip 8 at an impossible 150g, Z Fold 8 at 200g

Pass the salt – yeah, the big bucket full of salt – for this leak right here.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Series
A man holding the Galaxy foldable flip phone.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 are still half a year away (they'll likely arrive in July), so nothing is off (or on) the table officially right now.

Multiple rumors come in – and will continue to do so in the next six months – but right now, there's a particularly shocking leak that claims the Galaxy Z Flip 8 might arrive with an impossible weight of just 150 grams. The book style Z Fold 8, in return, could weigh 200g.

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Let's check the numbers for Samsung's current-day foldables for reference:


Wait, what?


This Korean report mentions that in 2026, Samsung will try to make both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 way lighter (while also slamming a bigger 5,000 mAh capacity battery on the book style foldable).

For the Z Fold 8 model, the report states it could arrive at 200g, which is a solid 15g reduction.

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The Z Flip 8, however, is rumored to arrive at 150g, which is way less than the 188g of its predecessor. A total of 38 grams might seem like nothing to you, but in the Big Tech realm, it's a lot.

The well-known credible tipster on X, Ice Universe, is not buying the story. According to them, this can't be true, since there is another Galaxy Z Flip 8 report, which states the upcoming clamshell will indeed be lighter, but by 8 grams, down to 180g, not 150g.


That's a much more realistic expectation.

What's the perfect flip phone weight?
150g or less.
29.41%
Anything under 200g.
34.45%
I don't care about weight.
36.13%
119 Votes

Do you need a 150g clamshell phone?



Flip phones are cool not (just) because they fold, but because they take up less space. Sure, they can be a bit thicker, but it's way easier for a thickish clamshell to fit in a pocket rather than a super-thin non-foldable.

At 188g, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is already light: I don't think there's a real need for Samsung to pursue a reduction down to 150g, if that aforementioned report turns out to be correct. Recent iPhone Pro models are heavier than their predecessors, and they're doing just fine.

As we've discussed many times, it's better to have a slightly heavier and/or thicker phone with a solid battery life than having to worry about carrying a power bank along with you.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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