Bonkers rumor puts the Galaxy Z Flip 8 at an impossible 150g, Z Fold 8 at 200g
Pass the salt – yeah, the big bucket full of salt – for this leak right here.
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The Galaxy Z Flip 7 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 are still half a year away (they'll likely arrive in July), so nothing is off (or on) the table officially right now.
Multiple rumors come in – and will continue to do so in the next six months – but right now, there's a particularly shocking leak that claims the Galaxy Z Flip 8 might arrive with an impossible weight of just 150 grams. The book style Z Fold 8, in return, could weigh 200g.
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- Galaxy Z Flip 7: 188g
- Galaxy Z Fold 7: 215g
Wait, what?
This Korean report mentions that in 2026, Samsung will try to make both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 way lighter (while also slamming a bigger 5,000 mAh capacity battery on the book style foldable).
For the Z Fold 8 model, the report states it could arrive at 200g, which is a solid 15g reduction.
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The well-known credible tipster on X, Ice Universe, is not buying the story. According to them, this can't be true, since there is another Galaxy Z Flip 8 report, which states the upcoming clamshell will indeed be lighter, but by 8 grams, down to 180g, not 150g.
At present, it’s impossible to confirm the accuracy of the reported specifications for the Fold8 and Flip8, especially the Flip8. The data from two Korean media outlets are inconsistent: one claims the weight has been reduced to 150 g, while the other says it has dropped to 180… pic.twitter.com/t0WiFB1Ryh— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 1, 2026
That's a much more realistic expectation.
What's the perfect flip phone weight?
150g or less.
29.41%
Anything under 200g.
34.45%
I don't care about weight.
36.13%
Do you need a 150g clamshell phone?
Image by PhoneArena
Flip phones are cool not (just) because they fold, but because they take up less space. Sure, they can be a bit thicker, but it's way easier for a thickish clamshell to fit in a pocket rather than a super-thin non-foldable.
At 188g, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is already light: I don't think there's a real need for Samsung to pursue a reduction down to 150g, if that aforementioned report turns out to be correct. Recent iPhone Pro models are heavier than their predecessors, and they're doing just fine.
As we've discussed many times, it's better to have a slightly heavier and/or thicker phone with a solid battery life than having to worry about carrying a power bank along with you.
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