Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 could bring two key upgrades in the camera department alone





No, the 200MP sensor isn't getting an upgrade





Z Fold 8 to employ a 250 or 300MP camera. That wouldn't have been a surprise, but a genuine miracle, and as badly as Samsung needs to "out-innovate" Apple in the year the first-ever foldable iPhone is likely to be finally released, it's simply not possible for theto employ a 250 or 300MP camera.







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Z Fold 7 On the bright (and undeniably impressive) side, the's 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens is today tipped to jump all the way up to 50 megapixels on Samsung's 2026 book-style foldable.









Galaxy Z Fold 8 in line with its greatest non-foldable handsets in as many key departments as possible, and that might be true for the telephoto lens as well. That's a camera that the entire Galaxy S26 Z Fold 8 will apparently do the same thing. In other words, Samsung seems to be working hard to bring thein line with its greatest non-foldable handsets in as many key departments as possible, and that might be true for the telephoto lens as well. That's a camera that the entirefamily is rumored to upgrade from 10 to 12MP, and thewill apparently do the same thing.



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Would these rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 cameras make you happy? Definitely 40.95% Probably, but I'll wait to see them in action 27.62% No, I was expecting the 200MP camera to get an upgrade too 5.71% No, I wanted the selfie cameras to get better 1.9% No, Samsung could do better on the telephoto front 23.81% Vote 105 Votes





S26 Ultra will also have a more powerful 50MP periscope telephoto sensor borrowed from the Z Fold 8 is in no way expected to emulate, but I'm sure that foldable buyers know that their flexible and futuristic designs often come with certain compromises. Of course, thewill also have a more powerful 50MP periscope telephoto sensor borrowed from the S25 Ultra that theis in no way expected to emulate, but I'm sure that foldable buyers know that their flexible and futuristic designs often come with certain compromises.

What about the other cameras?





Unfortunately, just like the 200MP primary rear-facing snapper, the 10MP front-facing camera and the 10MP cover camera are all but guaranteed to go unchanged.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 's price from exploding over the $2,000 mark. That's certainly a little disappointing, especially when you consider that even the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 uses a 12MP sensor for selfies, but again, some sacrifices need to be made to keep the's price from exploding over the $2,000 mark.









Interestingly, the folks at GalaxyClub also claim to have some intel on the "other" 2026 Galaxy Fold device, which is reportedly codenamed H8 as opposed to Q8 for the "main" Z Fold 8 version.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 Fan Edition here. This handset, which is likely to be wider as a sort of (intentional or unintentional) nod at Apple's iPad mini family , will apparently share a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with its tall sibling, which sounds like good news... until you realize it kind of negates the theory that we could be dealing with an inexpensiveFan Edition here.

Should you get excited about the Galaxy Z Fold 8?





I think so, but not only because of this new rumor, which would probably receive a rating of 6 or 7 from me on an excitement scale of 1 to 10.





largely praised the device in nearly all of those departments, with Galaxy Z Fold 8 could garner... if it manages to keep its predecessor's price point unchanged? And remember, our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 7 review largely praised the device in nearly all of those departments, with global sales backing the huge mainstream appeal of the book-style powerhouse. Now can you imagine what kind of box-office numbers a vastly improvedcould garner... if it manages to keep its predecessor's price point unchanged?

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