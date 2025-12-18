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Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 could bring two key upgrades in the camera department alone

The next big book-style foldable is shaping up to be a lot better than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
After the Galaxy Z Fold 7 spectacularly bumped up its predecessor's primary camera from a 50 to a 200 megapixel count, long-time Samsung fans probably didn't expect the successor to arguably the best foldable phone available today to bring any other substantial improvements on the photography front.

If you're in that camp, prepare to be (pleasantly) surprised by a new GalaxyClub report (translated here) that predicts not one but two of the Galaxy Z Fold 8's cameras will be better than the same imaging sensors found on the Z Fold 7.

No, the 200MP sensor isn't getting an upgrade


That wouldn't have been a surprise, but a genuine miracle, and as badly as Samsung needs to "out-innovate" Apple in the year the first-ever foldable iPhone is likely to be finally released, it's simply not possible for the Z Fold 8 to employ a 250 or 300MP camera.


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On the bright (and undeniably impressive) side, the Z Fold 7's 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens is today tipped to jump all the way up to 50 megapixels on Samsung's 2026 book-style foldable.

That could be the same 50MP camera used by the Galaxy S25 Ultra for wide-angle shots, and while the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to stick with the same secondary snapper, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are likely to follow the examples of their own predecessors and settle for a humbler 12MP sensor shared with the aforementioned Galaxy Z Fold 7.

In other words, Samsung seems to be working hard to bring the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in line with its greatest non-foldable handsets in as many key departments as possible, and that might be true for the telephoto lens as well. That's a camera that the entire Galaxy S26 family is rumored to upgrade from 10 to 12MP, and the Z Fold 8 will apparently do the same thing.

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Would these rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 cameras make you happy?
Definitely
40.95%
Probably, but I'll wait to see them in action
27.62%
No, I was expecting the 200MP camera to get an upgrade too
5.71%
No, I wanted the selfie cameras to get better
1.9%
No, Samsung could do better on the telephoto front
23.81%
105 Votes

Of course, the S26 Ultra will also have a more powerful 50MP periscope telephoto sensor borrowed from the S25 Ultra that the Z Fold 8 is in no way expected to emulate, but I'm sure that foldable buyers know that their flexible and futuristic designs often come with certain compromises.

What about the other cameras?


Unfortunately, just like the 200MP primary rear-facing snapper, the 10MP front-facing camera and the 10MP cover camera are all but guaranteed to go unchanged.

That's certainly a little disappointing, especially when you consider that even the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 uses a 12MP sensor for selfies, but again, some sacrifices need to be made to keep the Galaxy Z Fold 8's price from exploding over the $2,000 mark.


Interestingly, the folks at GalaxyClub also claim to have some intel on the "other" 2026 Galaxy Fold device, which is reportedly codenamed H8 as opposed to Q8 for the "main" Z Fold 8 version.

This handset, which is likely to be wider as a sort of (intentional or unintentional) nod at Apple's iPad mini family, will apparently share a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with its tall sibling, which sounds like good news... until you realize it kind of negates the theory that we could be dealing with an inexpensive Galaxy Z Fold 8 Fan Edition here.

Should you get excited about the Galaxy Z Fold 8?


I think so, but not only because of this new rumor, which would probably receive a rating of 6 or 7 from me on an excitement scale of 1 to 10.

Other, more exciting reports from the last few months have hinted at a bigger battery, faster charging, larger screens, even less noticeable crease, and surprise, surprise, a stylus comeback for the Z Fold 8, which could thus look radically different from the Z Fold 7 in almost every conceivable way.

And remember, our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 7 review largely praised the device in nearly all of those departments, with global sales backing the huge mainstream appeal of the book-style powerhouse. Now can you imagine what kind of box-office numbers a vastly improved Galaxy Z Fold 8 could garner... if it manages to keep its predecessor's price point unchanged?

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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