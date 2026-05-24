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OnePlus is being killed off in the US, yet you won't let it go

The reason you're staying says more than any spec sheet.

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Johanna Romero
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OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13
OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13. | Image by PhoneArena
When a phone brand starts vanishing from store shelves, the natural reaction is people rushing for the exits. OnePlus fans, it turns out, never got that memo.

What we asked you

Not long ago, we covered how OnePlus phones quietly disappearing from Best Buy display floors across the US, with Nothing devices sliding right into the empty spots left behind. That retail pullback follows a run of bad signs, including executive turnover in India, layoffs in Europe, and a reported timeline for the brand winding down its global operations.

So we put the obvious question to you. If OnePlus disappears from the US, where does your next Android phone come from? More than 640 of you weighed in, and the answer wasn't the one those doom-and-gloom headlines would have you expect.



What you told us

Nearly half of you, 49.92% to be exact, said you're sticking with OnePlus until your current phone gives out. Not switching, not panic-buying a backup, just riding it out to the end.

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The rest of the votes split in a telling way. Around 20% said they'd jump to Nothing, the brand literally filling those Best Buy shelves, while roughly 17% pointed to Samsung as the safer bet all along. About 13% said they'd go Pixel, since Google earned that trust years ago.

If OnePlus disappears from the US, where does your next Android phone come from?
647 Votes


Why your answer says so much

Here's what makes that near-majority so striking. You're choosing a brand that may not have a US future over three companies that absolutely do, and that's not a spec-sheet decision. That's loyalty, the kind OnePlus spent a decade earning by undercutting flagships on price without ever feeling cheap.

The poetic part is where the defectors landed. The single biggest escape route was Nothing, the company founded by Carl Pei, who co-founded OnePlus before walking away. The fans leaving OnePlus are, in large numbers, following the same person who left OnePlus first, and you really can't script it better than that.

It's become very evident that the smaller Samsung and Pixel shares track with something real. When people want a guaranteed safe landing, they reach for the brands with the deepest US roots, and OnePlus never had carrier deals here. That fragility is exactly what's catching up with it now.

Why I'm not surprised

OnePlus isn't personally where my loyalties lie, but I get it completely. Once you find the thing that fits the way you actually use a phone, letting go feels almost unreasonable, and OnePlus became that thing for a very specific kind of user.

So if you're part of that stubborn 49.92%, here's the comforting bit. The void might just fill itself with OPPO which has been inching closer to the markets it long ignored. If/when those phones go global, the loyalists refusing to quit may find their favorite brand simply changed its name.
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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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