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Apple is set to dominate the foldable market and make it grow like crazy

The iPhone Fold will shake up the foldable smartphone market.

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A render of the potential design of the iPhone Fold
Apple’s iPhone Fold is one of the most anticipated devices of 2026, and it’s widely expected to make foldables much more popular. Now, we have more specific numbers thanks to new estimates shared by IDC.

iPhone Fold is expected to capture 22% of the foldable market


Apple will capture over 22% of the foldable shipments in 2026, according to an IDC estimate. The company is also set to get 34% of the foldable market value, as the iPhone Fold is expected to have a $2,400 starting price.



Even after the initial boom, Apple is expected to continue growing its market share for at least a few years. However, that growth will be much slower, and by 2029, the company is set to hold a 34% share of the foldable smartphone shipments.

Growth for everyone



While Apple’s entry in the foldable market will shake it up, the current leaders are also going to grow because of it. The overall market for those devices is expected to grow 30% in 2026 and another 21% in 2027. That’s in stark contrast with the anemic growth of the overall smartphone market.

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Do you plan to buy a foldable soon?
I’m waiting for the iPhone Fold
36.08%
I’m waiting for the Galaxy Z TriFold
10.31%
Yes, my next phone will be foldable
14.43%
No, I’ll stick to my slab phone
39.18%
97 Votes


Samsung is also set to drive interest toward foldables. The company recently announced the Galaxy Z TriFold, which will launch early next year and is expected to ignite consumer demand through next year.

Apple tends to be a catalyst for mainstream adoption of new categories. Although foldables will continue to be a niche segment from a volume perspective, it will become a relevant value driver for most vendors offering foldables, as average selling prices will be 3 times higher than a standard smartphone.
Francisco Jeronimo, Vice President of client devices at IDC, December 2025

Apple is rumored to launch the iPhone Fold in the fall of 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The device will feature a book-style design with a 5.5” external display and a 7.8 internal screen, which may be the first on the market without a visible crease.

iPhone Fold will sell like hotcakes


I don’t need an analyst to tell me that Apple’s foldable will sell like hotcakes. The company is perfectly positioned to sell expensive devices to its army of loyal fans with deep pockets. The only thing that could stop it is if the device has some serious technical issues, but that’s unlikely.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

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