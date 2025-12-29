The 'actually premium' Motorola Signature phone is coming on January 7, 2026

Just a little over a week to go now





I know the only thing in your schedule you can really focus on at the moment is probably your fast-approaching New Year's Eve party, but after you wrap up all your holiday celebrations, you should (digitally) circle the January 7, 2026 date in your calendar... apps as well.





If everything claims to be premium, what actually is?



What does premium mean to you? Comment below #Motorola #PremiumDeservesItsSignature pic.twitter.com/hUpPlI7mGq — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 28, 2025



That's when the first-ever Motorola Signature device is officially slated to see daylight under pompous taglines like "Premium Deserves Its Signature" and "a vision as distinct as your signature", and if you don't know what this phone's deal is, you've probably not followed the mobile tech news on our little website here very carefully over the last few weeks.



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Do you think you'll buy the Motorola Signature? If it comes to my country, I will definitely consider it 44.02% Not if it arrives too late in my country 2.7% If it's affordable enough, absolutely 31.66% Probably not 9.65% Definitely not 11.97% Vote 259 Votes





While those specifications are technically still not etched in stone, the Motorola Signature moniker is confirmed , and so is the handset's focus on premium photography, design, and an "elite set of experiences curated like never before."

Is the Motorola Signature coming to the US?





Obviously, that's a little too early to know for sure, but for the time being, things aren't looking especially encouraging... outside of India. That's right, I'm afraid not even European availability is guaranteed at the moment, with total silence on the social media buzz-building front in both the UK and the US



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What's odd is that Motorola has chosen to unveil this very intriguing product in India while the Consumer Electronics Show is set to take place in Las Vegas, although I guess there is an (outside) chance the Signature phone will also be showcased or at least teased at the glamorous American tech expo sometime between January 6 and 9.









Edge 60 Ultra ... was never a thing anywhere in the world. There's also a (much stronger) possibility that the Motorola Signature will be expanded from India to many other countries and regions at some point down the line, although you do have to remember that 2024's Edge 50 Ultra never got a US equivalent and the... was never a thing anywhere in the world.





Otherwise put, you're looking at a highly unpredictable brand here that could go in a number of different directions for the promotion and expansion of its all-new "Signature Class."

How excited should you really be?





That's obviously up for each and every one of you to decide, but what I can say is that the Motorola Signature looks like no high-end smartphone available right now at first glance in those recently leaked images , with that nicely textured back, the swanky Carbon and Martini Olive colorways, and the aggressively curved screen.



