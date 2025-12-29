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The 'actually premium' Motorola Signature phone is coming on January 7, 2026

Motorola's first true non-foldable flagship in nearly two years has an official launch date, at least in India.

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Official Motorola Signature launch date
If you're a hardcore Motorola fan with power and style needs that can't be fully satisfied by budget-friendly mid-rangers like the Moto G (2026) or Moto G Power (2026), you have quite a few new handsets to look forward to, and at least one of those is closer to a formal announcement than you may have expected.

Just a little over a week to go now


I know the only thing in your schedule you can really focus on at the moment is probably your fast-approaching New Year's Eve party, but after you wrap up all your holiday celebrations, you should (digitally) circle the January 7, 2026 date in your calendar... apps as well.


That's when the first-ever Motorola Signature device is officially slated to see daylight under pompous taglines like "Premium Deserves Its Signature" and "a vision as distinct as your signature", and if you don't know what this phone's deal is, you've probably not followed the mobile tech news on our little website here very carefully over the last few weeks.

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Initially rumored to be called Edge 70 Ultra to align with the branding of Motorola's mid-range iPhone Air rival, the Android flagship some of you have been waiting for since 2024 got a name change and a few key specs leaked earlier this month.

Do you think you'll buy the Motorola Signature?
If it comes to my country, I will definitely consider it
44.02%
Not if it arrives too late in my country
2.7%
If it's affordable enough, absolutely
31.66%
Probably not
9.65%
Definitely not
11.97%
259 Votes

While those specifications are technically still not etched in stone, the Motorola Signature moniker is confirmed, and so is the handset's focus on premium photography, design, and an "elite set of experiences curated like never before."

Is the Motorola Signature coming to the US?


Obviously, that's a little too early to know for sure, but for the time being, things aren't looking especially encouraging... outside of India. That's right, I'm afraid not even European availability is guaranteed at the moment, with total silence on the social media buzz-building front in both the UK and the US.

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What's odd is that Motorola has chosen to unveil this very intriguing product in India while the Consumer Electronics Show is set to take place in Las Vegas, although I guess there is an (outside) chance the Signature phone will also be showcased or at least teased at the glamorous American tech expo sometime between January 6 and 9.


There's also a (much stronger) possibility that the Motorola Signature will be expanded from India to many other countries and regions at some point down the line, although you do have to remember that 2024's Edge 50 Ultra never got a US equivalent and the Edge 60 Ultra... was never a thing anywhere in the world.

Otherwise put, you're looking at a highly unpredictable brand here that could go in a number of different directions for the promotion and expansion of its all-new "Signature Class."

How excited should you really be?


That's obviously up for each and every one of you to decide, but what I can say is that the Motorola Signature looks like no high-end smartphone available right now at first glance in those recently leaked images, with that nicely textured back, the swanky Carbon and Martini Olive colorways, and the aggressively curved screen.


Under the hood, remember, this bad boy is widely expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which is not the same thing as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 likely to power Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra. But that's not necessarily a bad thing, as it could allow Motorola to price its first flagship in almost two years aggressively enough to sell like hotcakes, especially in markets like India. 

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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