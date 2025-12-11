Motorola's first book-style foldable might come VERY soon to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7

Even more trouble on the horizon for Samsung?













Umm, Hello Moto. What are you hinting at exactly? *cough*Moto- Fold? The company's CES invite gives major hints for a book-style design!https://t.co/jdfbdnDAIu pic.twitter.com/EgYG5lX1hh — Android Central (@androidcentral) December 9, 2025



That included a notebook-like object that might seem inconspicuous at first glance... until you read the text on the front cover. "Every fold reveals a possibility." Interesting, right? What's even more interesting is the little note accompanying the gift package that encourages us to keep an eye on the Lenovo Tech World event on January 6, 2026, where the company plans to "unfold new perspectives."



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Another clear indication that Motorola is trying to tell us something here without spelling it out is that what looks to be a notebook is actually a clever lamp that lights up in an eye-catching red color if you unfold it like a book. You know what else looks like a book and unfolds like a book without actually being a book?





Would you buy a book-style Motorola foldable? Absolutely 46.94% Maybe... at the right price 32.65% It's too early to tell 14.29% Probably not 5.1% Absolutely not 1.02% Vote 98 Votes





That's right, a foldable device like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 . And that's precisely what I think Lenovo will take the wraps off in a few weeks, although in the absence of any evidence or concrete leaks supporting the existence of such a product, I'm not sure we should also expect a commercial release to take place in the very near future. Still, Motorola looks to be taking the foldable market more and more seriously, and that's got to scare Samsung, not to mention Huawei, Honor, or Vivo.

What else should we expect on January 6?





I can't make any firm predictions without proof in hand, but history suggests Lenovo's glamorous year-opening ceremony will be focused primarily on laptops and desktop computers. That was the case in both 2025 and 2024, although last year, the company did also dedicate a little time (emphasis on "little") to hyping up a series of new Motorola AI features.









"Smarter AI for all" is the tagline of the 2026 Lenovo Tech World shindig as well, which will take place inside the Las Vegas Sphere as part of the larger Consumer Electronics Show (CES).





My hope is that Lenovo will also unveil a few new affordable Android tablets with hard-to-beat specifications, although if Motorola's first book-style foldable ends up actually seeing daylight on January 6, 2026 (ideally, in commercial-ready form), I'm willing to forgive the possible absence of upgraded slates from the special launch event.

Is it too late for Motorola?





Now that, my friends and dear readers, is the million-dollar question, and as far as I'm concerned, the answer is a resounding no. Yes, book-style foldables are approaching maturity and mainstream popularity, but they're not quite there yet, and if Apple can enter the arena in 2026 with the reasonable expectation of conquering it soon after, I strongly believe Motorola has what it takes to quickly become a contender too despite a late arrival to the party.





What the brand needs is to stay true to what makes it special and different from the competition in other market segments, and on that note, it's certainly promising to see the wooden-style finish of the lamp used to tease Lenovo's upcoming "new perspectives-unfolding" event.





That could well suggest the first Motorola-branded Galaxy Z Fold alternative will look like no other book-style foldable on the market today, which is enough to get me excited... for the time being. Who's with me?

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