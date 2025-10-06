Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Best Buy eclipses Amazon with exceptional pre-Prime Day Motorola Razr+ (2025) discount

One of the best foldable phones out there right now is massively discounted with no special requirements before Amazon's official Prime Day event start.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)
Although it's obviously not as great as the ultra-high-end Razr Ultra, the Motorola Razr+ (2025) is still one of the best foldable phones available right now. At the right price, the slightly lower-end model can even be a smarter buy than its aforementioned brother, as well as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE.

Normally available for $999.99, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered Razr Plus can be had at the time of this writing for a whopping 300 bucks less, and let me tell you, that newly reduced $699.99 price feels pretty right.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse Color
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

$180 off (18%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse Color
Buy at Amazon

Believe it or not, this incredible Best Buy discount has been matched and even surpassed by a few bucks for a (very) limited time by Amazon in the past, which may or may not happen again during the e-commerce giant's Prime Day event this week.

For now, Amazon is selling the unlocked Motorola Razr+ (2025) at a $180 discount in a Pantone Mocha Mousse color, which obviously pales in comparison with Best Buy's current deal. But it might be worth keeping an eye on both retailers if you'll hesitate for some reason and decide not to pull the trigger today.

At $699.99 (also in a single Pantone Mocha Mousse hue), this bad boy sure packs a punch between that aforementioned Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a generous 12GB RAM count while sporting a gorgeous 6.9-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED primary display and a large and beautiful 4-inch LTPO AMOLED secondary screen with 165Hz refresh rate technology as well.


In contrast, something like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE only comes with 6.7 and 3.4-inch screens, as well as an unremarkable Exynos 2400 processor, while the "normal" Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs a slightly faster Exynos 2500 SoC and an ever-so-slightly bigger 4.1-inch cover display... at a significantly higher price than the Razr Plus (2025). Now how can you possibly say no to this amazing deal or delay it until tomorrow knowing full well that Best Buy could run out of inventory in a matter of hours?

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

COMMENTS (0)

