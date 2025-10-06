Best Buy eclipses Amazon with exceptional pre-Prime Day Motorola Razr+ (2025) discount
One of the best foldable phones out there right now is massively discounted with no special requirements before Amazon's official Prime Day event start.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Although it's obviously not as great as the ultra-high-end Razr Ultra, the Motorola Razr+ (2025) is still one of the best foldable phones available right now. At the right price, the slightly lower-end model can even be a smarter buy than its aforementioned brother, as well as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE.
Normally available for $999.99, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered Razr Plus can be had at the time of this writing for a whopping 300 bucks less, and let me tell you, that newly reduced $699.99 price feels pretty right.
Believe it or not, this incredible Best Buy discount has been matched and even surpassed by a few bucks for a (very) limited time by Amazon in the past, which may or may not happen again during the e-commerce giant's Prime Day event this week.
For now, Amazon is selling the unlocked Motorola Razr+ (2025) at a $180 discount in a Pantone Mocha Mousse color, which obviously pales in comparison with Best Buy's current deal. But it might be worth keeping an eye on both retailers if you'll hesitate for some reason and decide not to pull the trigger today.
At $699.99 (also in a single Pantone Mocha Mousse hue), this bad boy sure packs a punch between that aforementioned Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a generous 12GB RAM count while sporting a gorgeous 6.9-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED primary display and a large and beautiful 4-inch LTPO AMOLED secondary screen with 165Hz refresh rate technology as well.
That's a lot of (primary) screen real estate for not a lot of money right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
In contrast, something like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE only comes with 6.7 and 3.4-inch screens, as well as an unremarkable Exynos 2400 processor, while the "normal" Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs a slightly faster Exynos 2500 SoC and an ever-so-slightly bigger 4.1-inch cover display... at a significantly higher price than the Razr Plus (2025). Now how can you possibly say no to this amazing deal or delay it until tomorrow knowing full well that Best Buy could run out of inventory in a matter of hours?
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Recommended Stories
Follow us on Google News
06 Oct, 2025Best Buy eclipses Amazon with exceptional pre-Prime Day Motorola Razr+ (2025) discount
02 Oct, 2025Epic Razr+ (2024) bundle deal that delivers nearly $700 in total value is back
22 Sep, 2025Sensational new deal drops the Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable to a truly unbeatable price
20 Sep, 2025The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
16 Sep, 2025$200 off and a $200 gift makes the Razr Ultra (2025) harder to resist
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: