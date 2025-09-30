Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

At up to $600 off, the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) is such a solid deal, even your wallet wouldn’t hesitate

With its high-end performance, vibrant display, and great cameras, this is the perfect choice for anyone wanting a compact powerhouse that folds in half.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding a Razr Ultra (2025).
Before we begin, we should warn you not to show this deal to your wallet. Why? Because it’ll immediately tap the deal button in the product box and snag a brand-new 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) without even asking. 'Better ask for forgiveness than permission,' it’ll say.

Yep, the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) is such an unmissable deal right now that even your wallet would grab one without hesitation. Motorola is offering this powerhouse for a whopping $400 off, letting you get one for just $1,099.99. On top of that, the tech giant offers a sweet $200 trade-in discount on most phones, meaning you could save up to $600 on this monster of a phone by trading in an eligible device.

1TB Razr Ultra (2025): Save up to $600!

$899 99
$1499 99
$600 off (40%)
Motorola is offering an attractive $400 discount on its Razr Ultra (2025) with 1TB of storage. In addition, you could save an extra $200 with eligible trade-ins. The phone is worth every penny, packing flagship performance, a gorgeous display, and capable cameras. Don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola


It’s worth noting that we’ve seen this deal before; however, it’s still as unmissable as it was when Motorola first introduced it. Plus, it’s not just that the discount is great, as the Razr Ultra (2025) is definitely one of the best, if not the best, clamshell foldable phones money can buy right now.

Not that we want to trash the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or anything, but Motorola’s flagship clamshell star comes with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is more powerful than the Exynos 2500 SoC inside the latest Flip phone. And when you pair such mighty silicon with 16GB of RAM, you get a true multitasking beast that can handle anything.

It offers a stunning visual experience as well, thanks to its 7.0-inch AMOLED inner screen with a sharp 2912 x 1224 resolution and HDR support. To enhance your browsing even further, the display supports a high 165Hz refresh rate, making the phone feel even more responsive and snappy.

Now factor in a 50MP main camera that takes gorgeous photos, and it’s easy to see why your wallet would be ready to snag this phone for $600 off in a heartbeat. To tell you the truth, we also believe this is great value for money, so if it fits the bill, don’t miss out!

At up to $600 off, the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) is such a solid deal, even your wallet wouldn’t hesitate

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Telegram founder allegedly offered an easier time in court in exchange for censorship

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Galaxy Ring gets stuck to its owner’s finger because of a swollen battery

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Motorola teases a new thin smartphone for an October release, but there’s a catch

by Ilia Temelkov • 4
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless