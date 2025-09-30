At up to $600 off, the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) is such a solid deal, even your wallet wouldn’t hesitate
With its high-end performance, vibrant display, and great cameras, this is the perfect choice for anyone wanting a compact powerhouse that folds in half.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Before we begin, we should warn you not to show this deal to your wallet. Why? Because it’ll immediately tap the deal button in the product box and snag a brand-new 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) without even asking. 'Better ask for forgiveness than permission,' it’ll say.
Yep, the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) is such an unmissable deal right now that even your wallet would grab one without hesitation. Motorola is offering this powerhouse for a whopping $400 off, letting you get one for just $1,099.99. On top of that, the tech giant offers a sweet $200 trade-in discount on most phones, meaning you could save up to $600 on this monster of a phone by trading in an eligible device.
It’s worth noting that we’ve seen this deal before; however, it’s still as unmissable as it was when Motorola first introduced it. Plus, it’s not just that the discount is great, as the Razr Ultra (2025) is definitely one of the best, if not the best, clamshell foldable phones money can buy right now.
Not that we want to trash the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or anything, but Motorola’s flagship clamshell star comes with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is more powerful than the Exynos 2500 SoC inside the latest Flip phone. And when you pair such mighty silicon with 16GB of RAM, you get a true multitasking beast that can handle anything.
Now factor in a 50MP main camera that takes gorgeous photos, and it’s easy to see why your wallet would be ready to snag this phone for $600 off in a heartbeat. To tell you the truth, we also believe this is great value for money, so if it fits the bill, don’t miss out!
It offers a stunning visual experience as well, thanks to its 7.0-inch AMOLED inner screen with a sharp 2912 x 1224 resolution and HDR support. To enhance your browsing even further, the display supports a high 165Hz refresh rate, making the phone feel even more responsive and snappy.
