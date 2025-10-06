Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Trending:
October Prime Day is coming up!
Upcoming event
October Prime Day is coming up!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Big Deal Days brings epic deals on top phones, tablets, and more

Microsoft's best Surface Pro is a 'Techtober' must-buy at an astonishing $550 discount right now

You still have to pay a small fortune for a Surface Pro 11 with a 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, and a high-quality OLED screen, but said fortune is a lot smaller than before.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition)
Don't know if you should buy the 2024-released Surface Pro (11th Edition) or this year's 12-inch model this holiday season? If you can afford it, I'm definitely recommending the older, bigger, costlier, and punchier device today in a top-of-the-line configuration with a speedy 1TB solid state drive, 32GB RAM, and a high-quality OLED display in tow.

Normally priced at a whopping $2,099.99, this absolute monster of a Windows-running tablet with native Copilot support is available right now for $1,549.99. That's... by no means affordable, but it does save you a very cool 550 bucks with no strings attached and no special requirements.

Microsoft Surface Pro

$1549 99
$2099 99
$550 off (26%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro

$245 off (12%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color
Buy at Amazon

Unlike the vast majority of the deals you may have seen discussed on our little website over the last couple of days, this offer comes from Best Buy rather than Amazon. As part of the retailer's Prime Day-rivaling Techtober event, the amazing new promotion is technically supposed to last until Sunday, October 12, although stocks could obviously run out much earlier than that.

After all, this might just be not only Microsoft's greatest iPad Pro alternative today, but the all-around best tablet money can buy, with simply unrivaled productivity chops and hard-to-beat entertainment skills. The aforementioned OLED touchscreen is not just sharp, but large and silky smooth as well, at 13 inches and 120Hz refresh rate, while the towering 32GB memory count is enhanced by a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor that strikes a balance between raw power and energy efficiency we all thought was impossible a few years ago.

Yes, the Surface Pro 11 can deliver up to 14 hours of uninterrupted video playback (in the highest quality available), not to mention how cool its 2W stereo speakers are or how convenient it can be to own a portable computing machine with two USB-C ports. 

And yes, it is a little disappointing to pay more than fifteen hundred dollars (US) for a tablet with no bundled keyboard or stylus, but that's what happens when you have a digital hoarding problem and need a full terabyte of storage space to keep your addiction in check.

Recommended Stories

The same ultra-high-end Surface Pro 11 variant is only marked down by around $245 on Amazon, in case you're wondering, but if I were you, I'd keep an eye on the e-commerce giant for a potentially much steeper (Prime-exclusive) discount tomorrow. Steeper than $550? That seems unlikely, but it's definitely not impossible.

Microsoft&#039;s best Surface Pro is a &#039;Techtober&#039; must-buy at an astonishing $550 discount right now

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Microsoft Surface - Deals History
51 stories
06 Oct, 2025
Microsoft's best Surface Pro is a 'Techtober' must-buy at an astonishing $550 discount right now
23 Sep, 2025
Hurry up and get this elite Surface Pro 11 model with a 512GB SSD while it's discounted by $600!
11 Sep, 2025
Amazon slashes the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 by $381, making it way more tempting
22 Aug, 2025
The highest discount yet makes Microsoft's Surface Pro 12 a power user's low-cost dream
05 Aug, 2025
Save $525 on the ultimate Surface Pro 11 with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

OnePlus 15 shows off more of its new look in new teasers

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 2

T-Mobile must meet this FCC test by Q1 2026 or return spectrum to the FCC

by Alan Friedman • 2

At $120 off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is just too good to pass up

by Preslav Mladenov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless