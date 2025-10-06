Microsoft's best Surface Pro is a 'Techtober' must-buy at an astonishing $550 discount right now





Normally priced at a whopping $2,099.99, this absolute monster of a Windows-running tablet with native Copilot support is available right now for $1,549.99. That's... by no means affordable, but it does save you a very cool 550 bucks with no strings attached and no special requirements.

Microsoft Surface Pro $1549 99 $2099 99 $550 off (26%) 11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color





Unlike the vast majority of the deals you may have seen discussed on our little website over the last couple of days, this offer comes from Best Buy rather than Amazon. As part of the retailer's Prime Day -rivaling Techtober event, the amazing new promotion is technically supposed to last until Sunday, October 12, although stocks could obviously run out much earlier than that.

After all, this might just be not only Microsoft's greatest iPad Pro alternative today, but the all-around best tablet money can buy, with simply unrivaled productivity chops and hard-to-beat entertainment skills. The aforementioned OLED touchscreen is not just sharp, but large and silky smooth as well, at 13 inches and 120Hz refresh rate, while the towering 32GB memory count is enhanced by a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor that strikes a balance between raw power and energy efficiency we all thought was impossible a few years ago.





Yes, the Surface Pro 11 can deliver up to 14 hours of uninterrupted video playback (in the highest quality available), not to mention how cool its 2W stereo speakers are or how convenient it can be to own a portable computing machine with two USB-C ports.





And yes, it is a little disappointing to pay more than fifteen hundred dollars (US) for a tablet with no bundled keyboard or stylus, but that's what happens when you have a digital hoarding problem and need a full terabyte of storage space to keep your addiction in check.



The same ultra-high-end Surface Pro 11 variant is only marked down by around $245 on Amazon, in case you're wondering, but if I were you, I'd keep an eye on the e-commerce giant for a potentially much steeper (Prime-exclusive) discount tomorrow. Steeper than $550? That seems unlikely, but it's definitely not impossible.







