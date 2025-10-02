Epic Razr+ (2024) bundle deal that delivers nearly $700 in total value is back
Save $300 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) and get a free Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds+ with this epic promo.
Missed out on Motorola’s killer Razr+ (2024) bundle deal from last month? Here’s your second chance. Once again, the official store is giving you a generous $300 discount on last year’s flagship flip — and there’s an extra $399.98 in freebies. In total, you can save a stunning $700, easily one of the best Motorola flip phone deals we’ve seen this year.
Saving $300 on this high-class smartphone is already a pretty sweet deal, especially since the newer Razr+ (2025) doesn’t bring many upgrades (yet costs more). But what really makes this promo stand out are the freebies: a Moto Watch Fit ($199.99) and a pair of Moto Buds+ ($199.99). Even if you don’t need them, they make perfect gifts — and you won’t pay a cent extra.
Factor in the improved crease, the 4,000mAh battery that lasts quite a bit, and the solid 50MP main camera, and you’ve got a very well-rounded flip phone. The best part? The Razr+ (2024) can now be yours for just $699.99 and ships with two freebies worth nearly $400.
Last year’s Razr+ (2024) remains among the best Z Flip alternatives, and for a good reason. It features a gorgeous 6.9-inch main OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. There’s also a large 4-inch cover screen that allows you to quickly glance at missed messages, open apps, and more. By the way, the new Razr+ (2025) comes with the same displays — the only difference is that they get brighter.
Another thing both devices share is the processor — Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Sure, the newer model scores slightly higher in our performance tests. However, the Razr+ (2024) delivers more than enough power for daily use. Then again, if insane performance is your top priority, the Razr Ultra (2025) is the one to go for, provided you’re OK with the higher asking price.
