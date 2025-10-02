Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Epic Razr+ (2024) bundle deal that delivers nearly $700 in total value is back

Save $300 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) and get a free Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds+ with this epic promo.

By
Motorola Deals
Missed out on Motorola’s killer Razr+ (2024) bundle deal from last month? Here’s your second chance. Once again, the official store is giving you a generous $300 discount on last year’s flagship flip — and there’s an extra $399.98 in freebies. In total, you can save a stunning $700, easily one of the best Motorola flip phone deals we’ve seen this year.

$300 off the Razr+ (2024) and nearly $400 in gifts

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
Motorola's incredible Razr+ (2024) bundle promo is back! Once again, you can get $300 off the flip phone, which brings the smartphone to a much more attractive price. To sweeten the pot, Motorola gives you a free Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds+, with a total value of $399.98.
Buy at Motorola

Saving $300 on this high-class smartphone is already a pretty sweet deal, especially since the newer Razr+ (2025) doesn’t bring many upgrades (yet costs more). But what really makes this promo stand out are the freebies: a Moto Watch Fit ($199.99) and a pair of Moto Buds+ ($199.99). Even if you don’t need them, they make perfect gifts — and you won’t pay a cent extra.

Last year’s Razr+ (2024) remains among the best Z Flip alternatives, and for a good reason. It features a gorgeous 6.9-inch main OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. There’s also a large 4-inch cover screen that allows you to quickly glance at missed messages, open apps, and more. By the way, the new Razr+ (2025) comes with the same displays — the only difference is that they get brighter.

Another thing both devices share is the processor — Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Sure, the newer model scores slightly higher in our performance tests. However, the Razr+ (2024) delivers more than enough power for daily use. Then again, if insane performance is your top priority, the Razr Ultra (2025) is the one to go for, provided you’re OK with the higher asking price.

Factor in the improved crease, the 4,000mAh battery that lasts quite a bit, and the solid 50MP main camera, and you’ve got a very well-rounded flip phone. The best part? The Razr+ (2024) can now be yours for just $699.99 and ships with two freebies worth nearly $400.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Motorola RAZR - Deals History
104 stories
02 Oct, 2025
Epic Razr+ (2024) bundle deal that delivers nearly $700 in total value is back
22 Sep, 2025
Sensational new deal drops the Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable to a truly unbeatable price
20 Sep, 2025
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
16 Sep, 2025
$200 off and a $200 gift makes the Razr Ultra (2025) harder to resist
09 Sep, 2025
Motorola's latest promo slashes $300 off the Razr+ (2024) and gives you nearly $400 in freebies
