Reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to Apple smartphones with the iPhone 13

The 'old' Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in an all-new color in the US

These Android apps appear normal but steal your Facebook password; uninstall them immediately

Google Assistant is listening to you, but it's okay

New round of leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3's screen specs, Flip 3's nearly 2x bigger outer display

Unprecedented: Apple uses Samsung’s Galaxy S21 to advertise Beats Studio Buds

Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has leaked and it looks fantastic