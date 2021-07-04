Reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to Apple smartphones with the iPhone 13

Reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to Apple smartphones with the iPhone 130
Larger wireless coil on the iPhone 13 may enable higher wattage
Larger wireless coils will seemingly be better at heat management and they may also provide a higher wattage. Right now, MagSafe can be used to wirelessly charge the iPhone 12 at up to 15W.
Unlike other smartphone manufacturers, Apple is very cautious when it comes to charging features. The 2019 iPhones were reportedly originally supposed to be capable of charging AirPods on their back, but the feature was canceled. The functionality is bound to arrive at some point, but a trusted source says it's not going to happen this year. The same source recently said that Apple's wireless charging tech will debut on the 2022 iPad Pro.
The new iPhones are supposedly set to be announced on September 14. They are expected to feature the Apple A15 Bionic chip, a smaller notch, improved battery life, better cameras, and portrait mode video. The Pro models will also likely have 120Hz screens and LiDAR sensors.
