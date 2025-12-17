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T-Mobile proves it's still the Un-carrier

T-Mobile remains committed to simplifying switching despite pressure from AT&T.

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T-Mobile's Easy Switch tool is now available on its website. The company announced the move amid an ongoing legal battle with AT&T, which accused T-Mobile of illegally scraping data from its servers.

Removing friction


T-Mobile's Easy Switch tool leverages AI to simplify switching. The original version, launched in beta on November 20, allowed AT&T and Verizon customers to sign in to their accounts via T-Mobile's T-Life app to see exactly how much they could save.

T-Mobile clarified that it disabled the original version before AT&T's motion was filed. Furthermore, T-Mobile argued that AT&T's case was built on a false premise, denying any hacking. Instead, it maintained that customers voluntarily logged into their own accounts to share data with T-Mobile after first receiving it on their phones.

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Today, T-Mobile reaffirmed its commitment to the tool. Customers can now visit T-Mobile.com to upload their bill details and receive personalized plan recommendations.

Mike Katz, T-Mobile's Chief Business and Product Officer, hailed the feature as a classic Un-carrier move that competitors are now rushing to emulate. 

In true Un-Carrier fashion, the industry is waking up to the power that these digital experiences have for customers. We agree, and we've even offered to work with others in the industry on digital solutions that benefit customers, even if they decide to switch.
Mike Katz, T-Mobile's Chief Business and Product Officer, December 2025

Soon after dragging T-Mobile to court, AT&T conceded that digital was the way forward, announcing plans to launch a similar feature early next year.

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T-Mobile welcomed this development, expressing a desire to work with AT&T and other stakeholders on creating digital solutions that benefit all customers.

We remain laser-focused on innovating for customers, making the switching process seamless. Creating simple digital experiences like Easy Switch is at the heart of the Un-carrier movement. AT&T has chosen to spend their time in court litigating over technology that is no longer available rather than innovating. Even AT&T’s CEO recently said that digital innovation is “consistent with what customers want to see and it’s consistent with where the market is going.”  We agree, and we welcome collaboration with AT&T and others on digital solutions that benefit customers, even if they decide to switch.
T-Mobile spokesperson, December 2025

T-Mobile is still a disruptive force


Recent price hikes and the exclusion of taxes and fees led some to complain that T-Mobile was losing its identity as the "Un-carrier" that sought to eliminate customer pain points.

However, the launch of Easy Switch suggests the company remains a challenger.

Conventional, time-consuming methods act as a barrier to switching. They are complex, involve multiple steps, and require customers to visit a store. Easy Switch allows customers to migrate in as little as 15 minutes.

While T-Mobile has modified the tool to address legal concerns, it remains a convenient way to change providers.

By inviting AT&T to collaborate on a similar feature for its customers, T-Mobile has shown that it wants to make switching simple for everyone, including its customers, rather than using legacy methods as a way to keep them tethered to its network.

Is T-Mobile still the Un-carrier?
Yes.
24.53%
No.
34.13%
No, but it's better than the other two.
41.33%
375 Votes

Real competition begins now


With T-Mobile rolling out an automatic switching feature and AT&T planning to introduce its own solution next year, Verizon will likely follow suit.

For years, wireless providers have been accused of using friction to trap customers. As the process becomes effortless, carriers will finally have to compete on the actual value of their services rather than relying on retention hurdles.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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