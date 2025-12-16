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Google Messages feature that enraged users might soon be less annoying

Google may soon respond to complaints about Google Messages' Remix feature.

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A future version of Google Messages may move the Remix photo-editing tool out of the primary interface view, according to a code analysis of the latest beta version by Android Authority. The overemphasis on the feature led to criticism, with many users threatening to switch to a different app or ecosystem.

Google listened to the complaints



Rolled out last month, Remix is a feature powered by Google's Nano Banana Gemini image model that lets users edit and reimagine photos without leaving the app. The feature appears as a pill-shaped button when an image in a chat is long-pressed, toward the bottom-left of the gallery, and on top of a picture chosen for upload.

The prominent placement of the button means that it blocks part of the image, is easy to tap accidentally, and interferes with zooming.



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This led to backlash, with many asking Google to let them disable the feature. Google seems to be responding to those complaints by placing the tool deeper in the interface.

The Remix button will no longer appear below the reaction bar when you long-press an image in a conversation. Instead, it will show up as an option in a new context menu. The button will also be relocated from the image preview to the left of the caption field, where it will be less obtrusive.

Similarly, the feature's visibility will also be reduced in the full media viewer, where it will be shifted toward the bottom-left corner of the display.

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Even though Google appears to be working on these changes, there's no guarantee that they will actually be shipped.

A good sign


Google Messages is one of the most frequently updated apps. Google not only deploys new features frequently, but is also swift in walking back changes that are not popular.

While Remix is a fun feature, it's probably not something most users want to use frequently. That's not only because users are probably not interested in feeding their friends and family AI slop, but also because Remix sends images to remote servers, which can be a privacy concern.

The current placements make the feature unavoidable, which explains why it has been panned by users.

Do apps like Google Messages need AI-powered image editing tools?
Yes, they are fun.
27.5%
No, they are silly.
27.5%
No, there should be a standalone app for that.
45%
40 Votes

AI doesn't belong everywhere


Google touted Remix as a way to have fun, but the criticism the feature has received is a reminder that companies need to stop imposing AI on users. It also doesn't help that Remix doesn't always do a good job of editing images.

Even though Remix remains a core part of Google Messages, users will likely feel relieved once it's tucked away.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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