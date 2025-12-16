Google Messages feature that enraged users might soon be less annoying

Google listened to the complaints













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The Remix button will no longer appear below the reaction bar when you long-press an image in a conversation. Instead, it will show up as an option in a new context menu. The button will also be relocated from the image preview to the left of the caption field, where it will be less obtrusive.



Similarly, the feature's visibility will also be reduced in the full media viewer, where it will be shifted toward the bottom-left corner of the display.



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A good sign

Google Messages is one of the most frequently updated apps. Google not only deploys new features frequently, but is also swift in walking back changes that are not popular.



While Remix is a fun feature, it's probably not something most users want to use frequently. That's not only because users are probably not interested in feeding their friends and family AI slop, but also because Remix sends images to remote servers, which can be a privacy concern.



The current placements make the feature unavoidable, which explains why it has been panned by users. This led to backlash , with many asking Google to let them disable the feature. Google seems to be responding to those complaints by placing the tool deeper in the interface.The Remix button will no longer appear below the reaction bar when you long-press an image in a conversation. Instead, it will show up as an option in a new context menu. The button will also be relocated from the image preview to the left of the caption field, where it will be less obtrusive.Similarly, the feature's visibility will also be reduced in the full media viewer, where it will be shifted toward the bottom-left corner of the display.Even though Google appears to be working on these changes, there's no guarantee that they will actually be shipped.Google Messages is one of the most frequently updated apps. Google not only deploys new features frequently, but is also swift in walking back changes that are not popular.While Remix is a fun feature, it's probably not something most users want to use frequently. That's not only because users are probably not interested in feeding their friends and family AI slop, but also because Remix sends images to remote servers, which can be a privacy concern.The current placements make the feature unavoidable, which explains why it has been panned by users.





Do apps like Google Messages need AI-powered image editing tools? Yes, they are fun. 27.5% No, they are silly. 27.5% No, there should be a standalone app for that. 45% Vote 40 Votes

AI doesn't belong everywhere

Google touted Remix as a way to have fun, but the criticism the feature has received is a reminder that companies need to stop imposing AI on users. It also doesn't help that Remix doesn't always do a good job of editing images.



Even though Remix remains a core part of Google Messages, users will likely feel relieved once it's tucked away.

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