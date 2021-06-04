$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
iOS Apple

iPad Pro with MagSafe and a glass back coming next year; redesigned iPad Mini in 2021

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Jun 04, 2021, 2:17 AM
iPad Pro with MagSafe and a glass back coming next year; redesigned iPad Mini in 2021
2021 might be the year of the ox, but really - it's the year of the iPad! Apple's latest iPad Pro series launched less than two months ago, bringing some massive gains in performance, thanks to their M1 chips and brand new Mini-LED display tech in the case of the 12.9-inch model.

iPad Pro with MagSafe and reverse wireless charging


Now, according to a report from Bloomberg, the iPad Pro will continue to get better and more advanced - perhaps sooner than expected. It's said that Apple's iPad Pro 2022 models will gain MagSafe-like wireless charging. Of course, this means the iPad will have to use a glass back - just like the iPhone.

And if that wasn't enough, it's also believed that Apple could finally adopt reverse wireless charging. If anything, we were expecting to see this feature debut on the iPhone, but apparently, Apple's plans might be different.

Reverse wireless charging will allow users to place their iPhone or AirPods on the back of the iPad, which will then act like any other wireless charger. Speeds will certainly be much slower than dedicated wireless chargers and wired charging, but the convenience factor is what matters here.

Redesigned iPad Mini


But why wait for more iPad innovation when you could get it this year? That's because the long-anticipated iPad mini redesign is reportedly also in the works. It is said that we'll see a new iPad Mini design with slimmer bezels and possibly no home button. It's not clear if the Mini will look like a shrunk iPad Pro or it'll have a different design language.

The reports make it clear that the work on the glass-back iPad Pro is still in an early stage, meaning Apple might decide to switch to another design.

In addition to the iPad Pro and iPad mini, Apple's also said to release a new and thinner version of the entry-level iPad, which is focused on students and those who want an iPad on a budget. This one is supposed to come out later this year, just like the redesigned iPad Mini.

AirPower & advanced "true" wireless charging 


A new AirPower version is also believed to be in the works. This one will let you charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. Apple canceled its plan for AirPower release back in 2019 because it wasn't able to "achieve (their) high standards".

Finally, Bloomberg mentions that the Cupertino-based tech giant is also exploring ways to make "true" wireless charging happen. This is when you can charge your device from a distance. Surely, this tech isn't ready yet, but it's good to know that it might become real eventually.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Why is Walmart giving 740,000 associates a free Samsung smartphone?
by Alan Friedman,  0
Why is Walmart giving 740,000 associates a free Samsung smartphone?
Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 update adds SpO2 levels, audible Google responses
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 update adds SpO2 levels, audible Google responses
Apple updates AirTags to fix major privacy issues
by Cosmin Vasile,  4
Apple updates AirTags to fix major privacy issues
Criminals spread malware by getting Android users to install fake versions of popular apps
by Alan Friedman,  1
Criminals spread malware by getting Android users to install fake versions of popular apps
Latest renders of the Honor 50 and 50 Pro surface
by Alan Friedman,  1
Latest renders of the Honor 50 and 50 Pro surface
Samsung Galaxy S21 Prime Day Deals: what to expect
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Samsung Galaxy S21 Prime Day Deals: what to expect

Featured stories

Popular stories
The next smartphone camera revolution has begun: Killing the compact camera?
Popular stories
Google's low-cost Pixel Buds A-Series look (and should sound) a lot like their pricey siblings
Popular stories
Samsung to market S21 FE as Note 20 replacement following weak Galaxy S21 sales
Popular stories
All iPhone 13 models to feature LiDAR scanner, Pro models getting 1TB storage option

Popular stories

Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad hints at Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Do you use Back Tap on your iPhone?
Popular stories
Verizon goes straight for T-Mobile's jugular with its 'biggest 5G upgrade' deal yet

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless