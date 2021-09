LG takes over most iPhone 13 camera production as sensor-shift tech is tipped again

iPhone 13 concept by Ian Zelbo









All iPhone 13 phones to feature Sensor-shift

According to The Elec, all four iPhone 13 models will feature Sensor-shift technology. If so, this will increase the production price of all phones, which could result in increased pricing for the iPhone 13 lineup.



The Sensor-shift technology first debuted in last year’s



The iPhone 13 is to be unveiled at



Apple’s According to The Elec, all four iPhone 13 models will feature Sensor-shift technology. If so, this will increase the production price of all phones, which could result in increased pricing for the iPhone 13 lineup.The Sensor-shift technology first debuted in last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max . Sensor-Shift uses additional stabilization that adjusts the sensor itself and not the lens. The innovation offers better detail by reducing blurriness in photos.The iPhone 13 is to be unveiled at the Cupertino company’s upcoming Apple Event . The date for the event is September 14, and other devices are expected to make their debut there as well. These include the Apple Watch Series 7 , the iPad Mini 6 , and a new version of Apple’s AirPods Apple’s iPhone 13 series will run iOS 15 out of the box and be powered by the new A15 processor. It is reported that the new phones will have smaller notches and a different camera module design, with a diagonal placing of the cameras and sensors on the base non-Pro models. Apple expects the iPhone 13 to be one of its biggest iPhone releases to date.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Korea'sreports that LG Innotek will take over some of Sharp’s supply volume of camera modules for the upcoming iPhone 13 phones . The change is down to the closing of Sharp’s Ho Chi Minh factory in Vietnam due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and it is ordered to stay this way until September 15. LG also has a factory in Vietnam, but it wasn’t affected by the crisis.LG Innotek is an electronic component manufacturing company part of the LG Corporation. Even if its factory in Vietnam suffers a similar COVID outbreak like the one in Sharp, the company has one more facility in Gumi, South Korea, which can handle production on its own.The Korean manufacturer could eventually supply up to 70% of the camera modules for the iPhone 13 series. The increase in demand is partly due to Apple cutting ties with Chinese manufacturer O’Film over human rights violations. Another reason for the increased demand is Apple ordering 20% more components for the iPhone 13’s production in comparison to last year’s iPhone 12