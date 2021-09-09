Notification Center

iOS LG Apple Camera

LG takes over most iPhone 13 camera production as sensor-shift tech is tipped again

Iskren Gaidarov
By
1
LG takes over most iPhone 13 camera production as sensor-shift tech is tipped again
iPhone 13 concept by Ian Zelbo

Korea's The Elec reports that LG Innotek will take over some of Sharp’s supply volume of camera modules for the upcoming iPhone 13 phones. The change is down to the closing of Sharp’s Ho Chi Minh factory in Vietnam due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and it is ordered to stay this way until September 15. LG also has a factory in Vietnam, but it wasn’t affected by the crisis.

LG Innotek is an electronic component manufacturing company part of the LG Corporation. Even if its factory in Vietnam suffers a similar COVID outbreak like the one in Sharp, the company has one more facility in Gumi, South Korea, which can handle production on its own.

The Korean manufacturer could eventually supply up to 70% of the camera modules for the iPhone 13 series. The increase in demand is partly due to Apple cutting ties with Chinese manufacturer O’Film over human rights violations. Another reason for the increased demand is Apple ordering 20% more components for the iPhone 13’s production in comparison to last year’s iPhone 12.


All iPhone 13 phones to feature Sensor-shift


According to The Elec, all four iPhone 13 models will feature Sensor-shift technology. If so, this will increase the production price of all phones, which could result in increased pricing for the iPhone 13 lineup.

The Sensor-shift technology first debuted in last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max. Sensor-Shift uses additional stabilization that adjusts the sensor itself and not the lens. The innovation offers better detail by reducing blurriness in photos.

The iPhone 13 is to be unveiled at the Cupertino company’s upcoming Apple Event. The date for the event is September 14, and other devices are expected to make their debut there as well. These include the Apple Watch Series 7, the iPad Mini 6, and a new version of Apple’s AirPods.

Apple’s iPhone 13 series will run iOS 15 out of the box and be powered by the new A15 processor. It is reported that the new phones will have smaller notches and a different camera module design, with a diagonal placing of the cameras and sensors on the base non-Pro models. Apple expects the iPhone 13 to be one of its biggest iPhone releases to date.

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS

