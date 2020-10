5G iPhone 12 series might have hidden feature that allows Apple to match Huawei and Samsung

Reverse wireless charging debuted on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro . It allows the owner of a phone to share some of his or her phone's battery life with some poor unfortunate person whose phone, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds are low on power. The phone sharing its battery is placed front-side down and the backside is used as a wireless charging pad with the back of the recipient phone connected to the back of the phone giving up some of its battery life.





Samsung has a similar feature that it calls Wireless PowerShare . And while it is useful for those desperately in need of some juice, it is not so great for the donor phone. After all, the power being shared has to come from somewhere and the donor phone will see its remaining battery life decline.