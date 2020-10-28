5G iPhone 12 series might have hidden feature that allows Apple to match Huawei and Samsung
Reverse wireless charging debuted on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It allows the owner of a phone to share some of his or her phone's battery life with some poor unfortunate person whose phone, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds are low on power. The phone sharing its battery is placed front-side down and the backside is used as a wireless charging pad with the back of the recipient phone connected to the back of the phone giving up some of its battery life.
If this FCC filing is any indication, the iPhone 12 may have a hidden reverse charging feature. Perhaps MagSafe on the new AirPods? https://t.co/QhFQtOgoRBhttps://t.co/OAKzzb5U3Bpic.twitter.com/pqAVcjLCyN— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 28, 2020
The FCC's report for the iPhone 12 series show that it charges wirelessly using a Qi system with a "charging function at 360 kHz." Apple never mentioned this when it unveiled its new phones and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted that Apple might have a hidden reverse wireless charging feature that will work with the new AirPods through the MagSafe magnetic wireless charging system. The AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 are expected to be released next year. The former could be available next March with the latter arriving during the second half of 2021.