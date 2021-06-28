Apple to bring autofocus to iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max’ ultra-wide cameras, says Kuo1
The ultra-wide cam on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have autofocus instead of fixed focus
The current ultra-wide cameras on iPhones all have fixed focus, instead of the autofocus like on the main or telephoto cameras. You can not decide where you want the camera to focus with fixed focus, while the autofocus gives you that possibility. Basically, you can choose any object you want to be in focus with autofocus, while fixed focus just doesn’t provide you with such an option.
The insider additionally stated that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have a six-element ultra-wide lens, instead of a five element one on the iPhone 12 series. This could lead to better quality images.
Earlier, Kuo has mentioned that other improvements will make it as well to the iPhone 13 and one of them is improved low-light performance.
With the iPhone 14 series, the autofocus feature will reportedly be available to the non-pro models’ ultra-wide cameras as well.
For the moment, we expect the iPhone 13 series to bring a similar design to the current-gen iPhone 12 series, but with an improved and faster processor, possibly a smaller notch, upgrades to cameras, and hopefully, 120Hz ProMotion display on the Pro models. Currently, the new iPhone series is expected to be unveiled in September or October this year. Keep in mind that the closer we get to the fall, the more information we will have for the iPhone 13, so stay tuned!
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 13 leaks (42 updates)
-
Now reading
28 June Apple to bring autofocus to iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max’ ultra-wide cameras, says Kuo
-
24 June Apple will likely stick to simpler battery components to keep iPhone 13 cost in check
-
23 June iPhone 13 family dummy units smile for the camera
-
22 June iPhone 13 predicted to skip 1TB model, keep current prices
-
11 June iPhone 13 family appears in Eurasian regulatory database, no surprises