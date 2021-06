Apple to bring autofocus to iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max’ ultra-wide cameras, says Kuo

The ultra-wide cam on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have autofocus instead of fixed focus

Reputable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo is now giving us another piece of information on the yet-unannounced iPhone 13 series reports MacRumors , and more specifically, this time, he’s talking about the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max ultra-wide camera. It will reportedly feature autofocus, and the non-pro iPhones will get this to their ultra-wide cams with the iPhone 14 series.The current ultra-wide cameras on iPhones all have fixed focus, instead of the autofocus like on the main or telephoto cameras. You can not decide where you want the camera to focus with fixed focus, while the autofocus gives you that possibility. Basically, you can choose any object you want to be in focus with autofocus, while fixed focus just doesn’t provide you with such an option.Additionally, Kuo stated this feature will furthermore improve the clarity and sharpness of photos, taken with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max’s ultra-wide lenses. The presence of autofocus will help deliver crisper and sharper images irrespective of the distance between the object/subject and the lens.The insider additionally stated that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have a six-element ultra-wide lens, instead of a five element one on the iPhone 12 series. This could lead to better quality images.Earlier, Kuo has mentioned that other improvements will make it as well to the iPhone 13 and one of them is improved low-light performance.With the iPhone 14 series, the autofocus feature will reportedly be available to the non-pro models’ ultra-wide cameras as well.For the moment, we expect the iPhone 13 series to bring a similar design to the current-gen iPhone 12 series, but with an improved and faster processor, possibly a smaller notch, upgrades to cameras, and hopefully, 120Hz ProMotion display on the Pro models. Currently, the new iPhone series is expected to be unveiled in September or October this year. Keep in mind that the closer we get to the fall, the more information we will have for the iPhone 13, so stay tuned!