iOS Apple

Last-minute leak tells all you need to know about iPhone 13

Anam Hamid
By
1
Last-minute leak tells all you need to know about iPhone 13
The California Streaming event where Apple will likely show us the 2021 iPhone range, AirPods 3, Apple Watch Series 7, and maybe even a new entry-level Pad, will begin in less than an hour. Research firm TrendForce has served up a last-minute report that sums up what it is expecting from the iPhone 13.

5nm+ A15 Bionic, and 1TB storage and 120Hz for the iPhone 13 Pros 


On the features front, the firm expects the A15 Bionic that will be made using TSMC’s 5nm+ technology, which is a performance-enhanced version of the 5nm node that was used for iPhone 12's A14 chip. The Pro models will offer up to 1TB of storage and energy-efficient 120Hz LTPO screens.

All four models will get sensor-shift image stabilization, claims TrendForce. The Pro variants will get an upgraded 6P ultra-wide camera and autofocus capability, and LiDAR will remain exclusive to them.

Apple is not expecting the iPhone 13 mini to do any better than the 12 mini and it will allegedly make up less than 10 percent of total iPhone 13 production. The Cupertino giant will keep the same price structure as last year and will focus on driving compensatory income from services. 

In all, the company plans to produce 229.5 million iPhone units this year, which represents a 15.6 increase over 2020. The iPhone 13 will account for around 37 to 39 percent of the production. 

More interestingly, Apple's iPhones are forecasted to account for nearly 77 percent of the total annual production of 5G-ready smartphones this year. It took the iPhone 12 only two weeks to become the top 5G phone and Apple became a market leader soon after. The iPhone 13, which will likely be amongst the best phones of 2021, will help the company cement that position. 

Stay tuned for our iPhone 13 coverage today!

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 13 leaks (71 updates)

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS

