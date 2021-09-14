Last-minute leak tells all you need to know about iPhone 13

5nm+ A15 Bionic, and 1TB storage and 120Hz for the iPhone 13 Pros





On the features front, the firm expects the A15 Bionic that will be made using TSMC’s 5nm+ technology, which is a performance-enhanced version of the 5nm node that was used for iPhone 12's A14 chip. The Pro models will offer up to 1TB of storage and energy-efficient 120Hz LTPO screens.





All four models will get sensor-shift image stabilization, claims TrendForce . The Pro variants will get an upgraded 6P ultra-wide camera and autofocus capability, and LiDAR will remain exclusive to them.





Apple is not expecting the iPhone 13 mini to do any better than the 12 mini and it will allegedly make up less than 10 percent of total iPhone 13 production. The Cupertino giant will keep the same price structure as last year and will focus on driving compensatory income from services.





In all, the company plans to produce 229.5 million iPhone units this year, which represents a 15.6 increase over 2020. The iPhone 13 will account for around 37 to 39 percent of the production.





More interestingly, Apple's iPhones are forecasted to account for nearly 77 percent of the total annual production of 5G-ready smartphones this year. It took the iPhone 12 only two weeks to become the top 5G phone and Apple became a market leader soon after. The iPhone 13, which will likely be amongst the best phones of 2021 , will help the company cement that position.



