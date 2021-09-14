Last-minute leak tells all you need to know about iPhone 13

Last-minute leak tells all you need to know about iPhone 131
The California Streaming event where Apple will likely show us the 2021 iPhone range, AirPods 3, Apple Watch Series 7, and maybe even a new entry-level Pad, will begin in less than an hour. Research firm TrendForce has served up a last-minute report that sums up what it is expecting from the iPhone 13.
5nm+ A15 Bionic, and 1TB storage and 120Hz for the iPhone 13 Pros
All four models will get sensor-shift image stabilization, claims TrendForce. The Pro variants will get an upgraded 6P ultra-wide camera and autofocus capability, and LiDAR will remain exclusive to them.
In all, the company plans to produce 229.5 million iPhone units this year, which represents a 15.6 increase over 2020. The iPhone 13 will account for around 37 to 39 percent of the production.
More interestingly, Apple's iPhones are forecasted to account for nearly 77 percent of the total annual production of 5G-ready smartphones this year. It took the iPhone 12 only two weeks to become the top 5G phone and Apple became a market leader soon after. The iPhone 13, which will likely be amongst the best phones of 2021, will help the company cement that position.
Stay tuned for our iPhone 13 coverage today!
