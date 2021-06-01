$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

iOS Apple

iPhone 13 series battery capacities leaked; Pro Max model to receive a substantial boost

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Jun 01, 2021, 10:20 AM
iPhone 13 series battery capacities leaked; Pro Max model to receive a substantial boost
This year's Apple iPhone 13 series was rumored to come with larger batteries than last year's range and it appears that the prediction was right on the money. Leaker L0vetodream has brought to our attention a Weibo post - supposedly from popular leaker Digital chat station - which has revealed the battery capacities of the next iPhones. 

All iPhone 13 models will have larger batteries than predecessors


It appears that the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini will pack a 2,406mAh cell, which is a modest increase over iPhone 12 mini's 2,227mAh battery.

As was the case last year, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, which will allegedly both be 6.1-inches, will have the same battery capacity. Per the latest scoop, these models will come with 3,095mAh batteries, which is a decent increase over their predecessors' 2,815mAh batteries.


The iPhone 13 Pro Max will seemingly get the largest bump in battery capacity. The tipster says that the highest-end model will flaunt a 4,352mAh battery, a significant improvement over the iPhone 12 Pro Max's 3,687mAh battery.

iPhone 13's new internal design will make bigger batteries possible


Back in March, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that a new space-saving design would pave the way for larger batteries on the iPhone 13 series. The SIM card slot will allegedly be integrated with the mainboard to reduce the thickness of the front optical modules.

The bigger batteries are expected to make the new phones slightly heavier than the current models.

It was also reported late last year that the iPhone 13 line will feature the soft board battery technology which would allow Apple to use flexible circuit boards in place of regular printed ones. This will supposedly help create more room to fit larger cells. 

LTPO tech on the Pro models and A15 Bionic chipset will further boost iPhone 13 battery life 


The battery life will allegedly be further boosted by the new A15 Bionic chipset, which is said to be more power-efficient than the chip that powers the iPhone 12. The new chip is apparently based on an enhanced version of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)'s 5nm process which was used for the A14 Bionic. 

The higher-end models are also rumored to come with LTPO OLED panels, which are believed to be up to 20 percent more energy efficient when compared to the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. The main motive behind the use of LTPO panels is to bring a high refresh rate to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Reports indicate that these models will feature 120Hz screens. The LTPO tech will enable the phones to change the refresh rate dynamically in response to the content being displayed.

The display will reportedly be procured from Samsung, which surely knows a a thing or two about high refresh rate screen. The inclusion of the tech may also bring the always-on feature to the Pro models.

The mini and the standard model will reportedly stick with a 60Hz screen.

iPhone 13 rumored specifications


The new phones will reportedly be revealed in September and bigger batteries are far from the only improvements coming to them. On the design front, we expect a smaller notch and larger camera bumps to accommodate bigger sensors with new lenses. The overall look isn't expected to change much from the iPhone 12 series.
The next generation is also expected to come with a 1TB storage option for the first time. Also on the cards are in-display Touch ID and new color options including bronze and matte black. 

If these rumors have any weight to them, the new iPhone 13 models look set to become one of the best smartphones of the year. 

