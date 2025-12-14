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Premium Garmin Fenix 8 is selling at its Black Friday price, turning it into a lavish Christmas gift

The watch is loaded with features, has a rugged design, and is a solid choice at its current cost on Amazon!

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A close-up of a Garmin Fenix 8.
       View now at Amazon  
I found a pretty tempting deal on the Fenix 8, Garmin’s current flagship smartwatch, which I think might be exactly what you’ve been looking for if you’re in the market for a rugged, feature-rich wearable.

A third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a really sweet $250 discount on the 47mm regular version of this premium timepiece, dropping it below $750. And while the offer doesn’t come directly from Amazon, you’ll still be eligible to ask for a refund until January 31. If you place your order now, Amazon displays that you should receive the smartwatch before Christmas, making this a great choice for a gift for a loved one or yourself.

Garmin Fenix 8: Save $250 on Amazon!

$250 off (25%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $250 discount on the 47mm Garmin Fenix 8, dropping it below $750. The watch is loaded with features, has a durable design, and offers up to 16 days of battery life, making it an unmissable purchase at this price. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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Just be sure to act quickly and capitalize as soon as possible! At the time of writing, only a few units are left in stock, and there’s no telling how long this deal will stay up for grabs.

I believe this promo is definitely one you shouldn’t miss. It’s extremely rare to see this device selling at such a generous discount. In fact, the watch was available for $250 off during Black Friday, so in a way, you’ll score Black Friday savings on one of the best outdoor smartwatches on the market.

As a high-end Garmin timepiece, the Fenix 8 packs high durability, courtesy of its fiber-reinforced polymer case, stainless steel bezel, and Corning Gorilla Glass display. It also features a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display for easier navigation through the menus and a built-in LED flashlight to navigate with ease in the wild outdoors, even during nighttime.

Of course, the watch boasts a plethora of health-tracking functionalities as well, including energy monitoring, training readiness, and recovery time. And unlike most Garmin watches, it also has a speaker and a mic, allowing you to use it for phone calls.

Now add a battery life of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode on a single charge, and you get a true premium smartwatch that’s worth every penny. So, act fast and save with this deal now while you can!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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