Apple insider gives mini-preview of Tuesday iPhone 13 California Streaming event

iPhone 13 render by Vova LD







The new iPhone range is rumored to keep largely the same design as the outgoing generation but may get a smaller notch. Sizes are also the same as last year: The new iPhone range is rumored to keep largely the same design as the outgoing generation but may get a smaller notch. Sizes are also the same as last year: 5.4 -inches iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inches iPhone 13, 6.1-inches iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inches iPhone 13 Pro Max.



They will be fueled by the new They will be fueled by the new A15 Bionic chip which will apparently be a little faster than the A14 SoC that powers the iPhone 12 line.



Gurman also claims that the new series will flaunt new Gurman also claims that the new series will flaunt new video-centric features and an AI-powered filter system for pictures . The Pro models will likely retain a triple camera setup, and the standard variants a dual-sensor array. Per previous reports, the camera modules will be a little bigger than the current units. The Pro editions are highly likely to boast 120Hz LTPO panels.



Although Gurman thinks the new models will have Although Gurman thinks the new models will have satellite functionality , it looks like it will not work at launch. Software support for the feature might arrive next year. The feature will let users send emergency messages and SOS distress signals.

1TB iPhone 13 Pros expected, 64GB option nixed for standard models



According to an earlier report, iPhone 13 pre-orders will begin on September 17 and the new models will hit the shelves on September 24. Pricing will probably be the same as last year, which means the iPhone 13 mini will start at $699,



As for storage configuration, analyst As for storage configuration, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said that the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models.





Apple Watch Series 7 design will align with the latest iPhone and iPad models









Apple may also reveal the new AirPods 3 during the event. The buds will supposedly come with an AirPods Pro-inspired design and a revamped charging case. Apple is not expected to discontinue the AirPods 2. The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to feature a new design with a flat screen and flat edges . The Cupertino giant will reportedly release new bands and watch faces for the wearable. It will come in 41mm and 45mm sizes and slimmer bezels. The watches will be underpinned by the new S7 processor.Apple may also reveal the new AirPods 3 during the event. The buds will supposedly come with an AirPods Pro-inspired design and a revamped charging case. Apple is not expected to discontinue the AirPods 2.



And lastly, we may also see the And lastly, we may also see the iPad mini 6 on Tuesday, which reports say will take design cues from the iPad Air. To be more specific, it will apparently have a larger screen, thinner bezels, and a side-mounted Touch ID sensor. The slate will allegedly be powered by the A14 Bionic.

