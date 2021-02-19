More evidence that an official iPhone 12 MagSafe battery pack is in the pipeline



The accessory would attach to the back of an The accessory would attach to the back of an iPhone 12 using the MagSafe system. This perhaps explains why Apple hasn't yet launched Smart Battery Cases for its newest smartphones. Unlike those battery add-ons, the new attachment won't serve as a protective case.





Per today's report, the accessory has been in development for at least a year. It also says that some current prototypes have a white rubber exterior.





Some consumers have complained that iPhone 12's magnet is not strong enough to keep MagSafe‌ accessories in place. Internal testing apparently shows that this won't be an issue with the battery pack as its 'magnetic attachment system has proved strong enough for the charging unit to stay in place'.



Currently, Apple seems to be experiencing some software-side issues and this may interfere with its original plan of launching the battery pack some months after the release of the iPhone 12. Apparently, iOS sometimes erroneously shows that the pack is overheating. There also seem to be issues related to switching between using the accessory on an iPhone with and without a case.





If these problems persist, Apple might scrap the project. The company is cautious when it comes to charging-related accessories, as is evident by the fact that the AirPower mat was never formally released because of overheating issues.



The Cupertino giant was also believed to have disabled the The Cupertino giant was also believed to have disabled the reverse wireless charging feature on the iPhone 11 because of charging efficiency requirements.





Apple has seemingly also talked about making other MagSafe accessories, including an in-car attachment.



