Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple

More evidence that an official iPhone 12 MagSafe battery pack is in the pipeline

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Feb 19, 2021, 11:05 AM
More evidence that an official iPhone 12 MagSafe battery pack is in the pipeline
Apple is working on a magnetic battery pack for the iPhone 12 series, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The accessory would attach to the back of an iPhone 12 using the MagSafe system. This perhaps explains why Apple hasn't yet launched Smart Battery Cases for its newest smartphones. Unlike those battery add-ons, the new attachment won't serve as a protective case. 

Per today's report, the accessory has been in development for at least a year. It also says that some current prototypes have a white rubber exterior.

Some consumers have complained that iPhone 12's magnet is not strong enough to keep MagSafe‌ accessories in place. Internal testing apparently shows that this won't be an issue with the battery pack as its 'magnetic attachment system has proved strong enough for the charging unit to stay in place'. 

Currently, Apple seems to be experiencing some software-side issues and this may interfere with its original plan of launching the battery pack some months after the release of the iPhone 12. Apparently, iOS sometimes erroneously shows that the pack is overheating. There also seem to be issues related to switching between using the accessory on an iPhone with and without a case.

If these problems persist, Apple might scrap the project. The company is cautious when it comes to charging-related accessories, as is evident by the fact that the AirPower mat was never formally released because of overheating issues. 

The Cupertino giant was also believed to have disabled the reverse wireless charging feature on the iPhone 11 because of charging efficiency requirements.

Apple has seemingly also talked about making other MagSafe accessories, including an in-car attachment.

Today's report comes on the heels of a recent report that said some code snippets in iOS 14.5 beta 2 mentioned a new ‘Mobile Charge Mode’ for an unannounced battery pack that would keep the iPhone 12 charged to 90 percent for battery efficiency. Those references have since been removed.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.2
$830 Special T-Mobile $800 Special Verizon $800 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Should Apple just kill the iPhone 12 Mini?
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview 1 arrives
Popular stories
What are the bestselling 5G phones in the US? It's 2021, and small handsets aren't on the list
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 series: tips and tricks

Popular stories

Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
T-Mobile will soon get a major retail footprint boost in Best Buy and Walmart stores
Popular stories
BlackBerry is inching closer to a big 5G-flavored smartphone comeback
Popular stories
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is still reportedly in the works, now tipped for a fall release

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless