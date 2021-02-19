More evidence that an official iPhone 12 MagSafe battery pack is in the pipeline
Apple is working on a magnetic battery pack for the iPhone 12 series, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
The accessory would attach to the back of an iPhone 12 using the MagSafe system. This perhaps explains why Apple hasn't yet launched Smart Battery Cases for its newest smartphones. Unlike those battery add-ons, the new attachment won't serve as a protective case.
Some consumers have complained that iPhone 12's magnet is not strong enough to keep MagSafe accessories in place. Internal testing apparently shows that this won't be an issue with the battery pack as its 'magnetic attachment system has proved strong enough for the charging unit to stay in place'.
Currently, Apple seems to be experiencing some software-side issues and this may interfere with its original plan of launching the battery pack some months after the release of the iPhone 12. Apparently, iOS sometimes erroneously shows that the pack is overheating. There also seem to be issues related to switching between using the accessory on an iPhone with and without a case.
The Cupertino giant was also believed to have disabled the reverse wireless charging feature on the iPhone 11 because of charging efficiency requirements.
Apple has seemingly also talked about making other MagSafe accessories, including an in-car attachment.
Today's report comes on the heels of a recent report that said some code snippets in iOS 14.5 beta 2 mentioned a new ‘Mobile Charge Mode’ for an unannounced battery pack that would keep the iPhone 12 charged to 90 percent for battery efficiency. Those references have since been removed.