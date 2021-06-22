Apple may release the iPhone 13 on September 24, analyst tips the event date





Apple iPhone 13 announcement event and release date





iPhone 13 event: September 14

iPhone 13 release: September 24





According to Mr Ives' updated memo , Apple will hold the iPhone 13 announcement event in the "third week of September." A quick glance at the calendar reveals Tuesday, September 14, as the possible iPhone 13 event date.





A September 17 preorder start is not hard to deduce from here, as is a September 24 iPhone 13 release date, too, as Apple's Tuesday-Friday-Friday iPhone fall launch schedule usually goes.





As per the Wedbush analyst's supply chain sources in Asia, Apple is banking on the iPhone 13 to be the biggest seller in the series, with up to 45% of the initial batches that Apple ordered to be assembled in the third quarter.





The total iPhone orders for the expected four upcoming 2021 models the analyst estimates to be 130 million to 150 million for the second half of the year, with the fourth quarter, naturally, representing the bulk of shipments.



