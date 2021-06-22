$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Apple

Apple may release the iPhone 13 on September 24, analyst tips the event date

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Jun 22, 2021, 2:51 PM
1
Apple may release the iPhone 13 on September 24, analyst tips the event date
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives already disclosed many of the expected new iPhone 13 features in a recent note to clients but what's more interesting is that he has now also added iPhone 13 release date predictions based on his supply chain checks.

According to the initial report, the iPhone 13 may have a 1TB storage option - a speculation that was actually debunked by another source, but now reiterated by the analyst, so make of it what you will - and also add a LiDAR camera to all series models for true augmented reality uptake. Add to those new camera sets, 120Hz displays, and possible larger batteries, and the iPhone 13 may prove a hit when it lands, but when will it be announced and launched?

Apple iPhone 13 announcement event and release date 


  • iPhone 13 event: September 14
  • iPhone 13 release: September 24

According to Mr Ives' updated memo, Apple will hold the iPhone 13 announcement event in the "third week of September." A quick glance at the calendar reveals Tuesday, September 14, as the possible iPhone 13 event date. 

A September 17 preorder start is not hard to deduce from here, as is a September 24 iPhone 13 release date, too, as Apple's Tuesday-Friday-Friday iPhone fall launch schedule usually goes.

As per the Wedbush analyst's supply chain sources in Asia, Apple is banking on the iPhone 13 to be the biggest seller in the series, with up to 45% of the initial batches that Apple ordered to be assembled in the third quarter. 

The total iPhone orders for the expected four upcoming 2021 models the analyst estimates to be 130 million to 150 million for the second half of the year, with the fourth quarter, naturally, representing the bulk of shipments. 

The initial iPhone 13 orders that Apple has booked with suppliers for the next few quarters are said to be 20 million more than it requested for the iPhone 12, so the team in Cupertino is apparently rather buoyant about the generational upgrades it will be introducing to its most popular 2021 iPhone model. Could it mean a 120Hz display at long last? Nah, we wouldn't go that far, at least not for the vanilla iPhone 13.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$351 off (28%)
$899
$1249 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8

$350 off (50%)
$349
$699
Buy at Amazon
Discover more deals

Related phones

iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google search app and widget crashing now? Wait to hear the official fix...
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Google search app and widget crashing now? Wait to hear the official fix...
Apple iPhone assemblers, expecting huge increases in production, hike recruiting bonuses for workers
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple iPhone assemblers, expecting huge increases in production, hike recruiting bonuses for workers
How would Samsung cut the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 prices but add new features?
by Daniel Petrov,  2
How would Samsung cut the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 prices but add new features?
iPhone 13 predicted to skip 1TB model, keep current prices
by Joshua Swingle,  4
iPhone 13 predicted to skip 1TB model, keep current prices
Over 300 people still use the OnePlus One as their daily driver
by Joshua Swingle,  4
Over 300 people still use the OnePlus One as their daily driver
Is Touch ID coming back on the iPhone 13? Many wish so
by Martin Filipov,  3
Is Touch ID coming back on the iPhone 13? Many wish so
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless