Apple may release the iPhone 13 on September 24, analyst tips the event date

Apple may release the iPhone 13 on September 24, analyst tips the event date1
According to the initial report, the iPhone 13 may have a 1TB storage option - a speculation that was actually debunked by another source, but now reiterated by the analyst, so make of it what you will - and also add a LiDAR camera to all series models for true augmented reality uptake. Add to those new camera sets, 120Hz displays, and possible larger batteries, and the iPhone 13 may prove a hit when it lands, but when will it be announced and launched?
Apple iPhone 13 announcement event and release date
- iPhone 13 event: September 14
- iPhone 13 release: September 24
According to Mr Ives' updated memo, Apple will hold the iPhone 13 announcement event in the "third week of September." A quick glance at the calendar reveals Tuesday, September 14, as the possible iPhone 13 event date.
A September 17 preorder start is not hard to deduce from here, as is a September 24 iPhone 13 release date, too, as Apple's Tuesday-Friday-Friday iPhone fall launch schedule usually goes.
The total iPhone orders for the expected four upcoming 2021 models the analyst estimates to be 130 million to 150 million for the second half of the year, with the fourth quarter, naturally, representing the bulk of shipments.
The initial iPhone 13 orders that Apple has booked with suppliers for the next few quarters are said to be 20 million more than it requested for the iPhone 12, so the team in Cupertino is apparently rather buoyant about the generational upgrades it will be introducing to its most popular 2021 iPhone model. Could it mean a 120Hz display at long last? Nah, we wouldn't go that far, at least not for the vanilla iPhone 13.