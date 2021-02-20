5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
It feels as though Apple has just launched the 2020 iPhone 12 series and already thoughts have turned to the 2021 models. The early word on this year's handsets is that they will resemble last year's phones and keep the same screen sizes. That means we should see a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Apple is expected to improve the camera array on some models and might even bring Astrophotography to these phones; this will allow iPhone 13 users to snap pictures of the night sky. Another feature new to iPhone photographers could be Portrait Mode video allowing users to change the field of depth in post processing. The Ultra-wide cameras across the entire line will be improved, according to the latest rumors, going from a 5-element lens to a 6-element lens.
The 5nm A15 Bionic chipset will be powering the line, and we could see stronger magnets inside the devices for the MagSafe accessories. This could be part of an emphasis on MagSafe's wireless charging because at least one of the new models (likely the iPhone 13 Pro Max) will be completely portless. The iPhone 13 series will come out of the box with iOS 15 pre-installed.
LetsGoDigital recently released renders of an iPhone 13 Pro and the screen shows an in-display version of Touch ID coupled with Face ID. Speaking of the latter, the notch is also smaller in width. Many iPhone users have asked Apple to bring back Touch ID and it appears as though their wish will be granted. At the same time, Face ID fans will remain happy as well.
The iPhone 13 series will support 5G and should be unveiled this coming September.