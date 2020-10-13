Get Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $700

 View

Get Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $700

 View
AMAZON PRIME DAY
Get the best Prime Day deals here while they last!
0 d
00: 00: 00
Accessories Apple Official

Apple brings back a familiar face: meet MagSafe for iPhone

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Oct 13, 2020, 1:43 PM
Apple brings back a familiar face: meet MagSafe for iPhone
Apple’s MagSafe magnetic chargers were an iconic part of the MacBook experience, but they were discontinued over the past few years in favor of USB-C. Now, Apple is bringing them back for the new iPhone 12 series

Announced today at the Hi, Speed Apple event, MagSafe for iPhone is included on all of the new iPhone models and offers a new option for wireless charging, and connectivity. It’s made possible by a magnet array around the wireless charging coil, which allows MagSafe chargers (which retail for $39) and accessories to snap easily into place, just like on the MacBooks of yesteryear. 



Other than charging, Apple also released a line of cases that retail at $49 for each new iPhone model, which snap into place the same way. The MagSafe charger can also be used on top of the cases as well, as can any other Qi charger—the magnets will help keep your phone aligned even with conventional wireless chargers. Of course, you'll need to supply your own charging adapter now that Apple will not be including them in the box with iPhones.

When you’re not charging, Apple also wants you to buy a MagSafe leather wallet that’s meant to hold your ID and credit card when you’re on the go, with RFID protection against digital theft. The wallet is available in four colors, can be mixed and matched to any of the MagSafe cases, and retails for $59.



All of these MagSafe accessories are available for purchase now, but you won’t be able to use them until the iPhone 12 family starts shipping on October 23. In the future, Apple is apparently planning a collapsible wireless charger that can top up your iPhone and Apple Watch at once. Beyond Apple’s own products, the MagSafe standard will also be supported by third-party accessory makers, including a forthcoming car mount from Belkin.



Apple isn’t the first to implement magnetic chargers on a mobile device, of course, but it’s almost guaranteed to produce a robust ecosystem of supported accessories based on this standard. We’re looking forward to seeing how Apple and others will continue to develop more uses for this new addition to the iPhone’s feature set.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
Popular stories
The incredibly affordable HomePod mini is official with nifty new features
Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12 is finally official. Welcome to 5G
Popular stories
Apple's iPhone 12 mini comes with the smallest price, 5G, and a late release date

Popular stories

Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
Verizon may have a big iPhone 12 launch gift in store for 5G-hungry Apple fans
Popular stories
iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed
Popular stories
New midrange Samsung Exynos chip topples Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless