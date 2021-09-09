Early iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro listings reveal potential storage, color options

iPhone 13 Pro concept by Ian Zelbo





Are these the iPhone 13 storage and color options?





Before proceeding, make sure to take everything below with a pinch of salt. While the color options for all models seem quite realistic and line up with recent rumors, there could be some missing storage options: a 256GB iPhone 13 mini, a 64GB iPhone 13, a 512GB iPhone 13 Pro, and a 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 mini







64GB

128GB The listed iPhone 13 mini colorways are as follows:

Black

Blue

Purple

Pink

White

PRODUCT (Red) iPhone 13

The following iPhone 13 storage configurations are listed:

128GB

256GB The following

Black

Blue

Purple

Pink

White

PRODUCT (Red) iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro is listed with these storage choices:

128GB

256GB The iPhone 13 Pro is listed with these color choices:

Black

Silver

Gold

Bronze iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max could be available with these storage counts:

256GB

512GB Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max could be available in these colors:

Black

Silver

Gold

Bronze

