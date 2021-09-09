Early iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro listings reveal potential storage, color options

Early iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro listings reveal potential storage, color options0
iPhone 13 Pro concept by Ian Zelbo
The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have been detailed quite extensively ahead of their announcement next week, but some mystery still surrounds the storage and color options that Apple has planned. A new leak aims to clear that up.
Are these the iPhone 13 storage and color options?
91Mobiles claim to have spotted a premature retail listing for the iPhone 13 series on a Ukrainian e-commerce website that lists several color and storage options for each of the four iPhone 13 models that are planned.
iPhone 13 mini
The listed iPhone 13 mini storage options are as follows:
- 64GB
- 128GB
- Black
- Blue
- Purple
- Pink
- White
- PRODUCT (Red)
iPhone 13
The following iPhone 13 storage configurations are listed:
- 128GB
- 256GB
- Black
- Blue
- Purple
- Pink
- White
- PRODUCT (Red)
iPhone 13 Pro
The iPhone 13 Pro is listed with these storage choices:
- 128GB
- 256GB
- Black
- Silver
- Gold
- Bronze
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max could be available with these storage counts:
- 256GB
- 512GB
- Black
- Silver
- Gold
- Bronze
