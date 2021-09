Early iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro listings reveal potential storage, color options

iPhone 13 Pro concept by Ian Zelbo





Are these the iPhone 13 storage and color options?





Before proceeding, make sure to take everything below with a pinch of salt. While the color options for all models seem quite realistic and line up with recent rumors, there could be some missing storage options: a 256GB iPhone 13 mini, a 64GB iPhone 13, a 512GB iPhone 13 Pro, and a 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 mini







64GB

128GB The listed iPhone 13 mini colorways are as follows:

Black

Blue

Purple

Pink

White

PRODUCT (Red) iPhone 13

The following iPhone 13 storage configurations are listed:

128GB

256GB The following

Black

Blue

Purple

Pink

White

PRODUCT (Red) iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro is listed with these storage choices:

128GB

256GB The iPhone 13 Pro is listed with these color choices:

Black

Silver

Gold

Bronze iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max could be available with these storage counts:

256GB

512GB Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max could be available in these colors:

Black

Silver

Gold

Bronze

The listed iPhone 13 mini storage options are as follows:The listed iPhone 13 mini colorways are as follows:The following iPhone 13 storage configurations are listed:The following iPhone 13 colors are listed:The iPhone 13 Pro is listed with these storage choices:The iPhone 13 Pro is listed with these color choices:Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max could be available with these storage counts:Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max could be available in these colors:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have been detailed quite extensively ahead of their announcement next week, but some mystery still surrounds the storage and color options that Apple has planned. A new leak aims to clear that up.claim to have spotted a premature retail listing for the iPhone 13 series on a Ukrainian e-commerce website that lists several color and storage options for each of the four iPhone 13 models that are planned.