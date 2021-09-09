Notification Center

iOS Apple

Early iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro listings reveal potential storage, color options

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Early iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro listings reveal potential storage, color options
iPhone 13 Pro concept by Ian Zelbo

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have been detailed quite extensively ahead of their announcement next week, but some mystery still surrounds the storage and color options that Apple has planned. A new leak aims to clear that up.

Are these the iPhone 13 storage and color options?


91Mobiles claim to have spotted a premature retail listing for the iPhone 13 series on a Ukrainian e-commerce website that lists several color and storage options for each of the four iPhone 13 models that are planned.

Before proceeding, make sure to take everything below with a pinch of salt. While the color options for all models seem quite realistic and line up with recent rumors, there could be some missing storage options: a 256GB iPhone 13 mini, a 64GB iPhone 13, a 512GB iPhone 13 Pro, and a 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max. 

iPhone 13 mini


The listed iPhone 13 mini storage options are as follows:
  • 64GB
  • 128GB
The listed iPhone 13 mini colorways are as follows:
  • Black
  • Blue
  • Purple
  • Pink
  • White
  • PRODUCT (Red)

iPhone 13


The following iPhone 13 storage configurations are listed:
  • 128GB
  • 256GB
The following iPhone 13 colors are listed:
  • Black
  • Blue
  • Purple
  • Pink
  • White
  • PRODUCT (Red)

iPhone 13 Pro


The iPhone 13 Pro is listed with these storage choices:
  • 128GB
  • 256GB
The iPhone 13 Pro is listed with these color choices:
  • Black
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Bronze

iPhone 13 Pro Max


Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max could be available with these storage counts:
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max could be available in these colors:
  • Black
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Bronze

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 13 leaks (68 updates)

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS

