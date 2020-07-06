This could be what the 5G Google Pixel 5 series looks like

UPDATE : David Kowalski has now published CAD-based : David Kowalski has now published CAD-based renders of what he believes is the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 5 XL.





Several trusted sources have since come forward to deny the accuracy of the original Google Pixel 5 renders, however, so be sure to take these Pixel 5 XL images with another large pinch of salt. The original story with an updated gallery continues below:





Can the source of the Pixel 5 renders be trusted?

Leaker David Kowalski doesn’t have much of a proven track record at the moment, but in early May the tipster did publish CAD-based renders of the standard Leaker David Kowalski doesn’t have much of a proven track record at the moment, but in early May the tipster did publish CAD-based renders of the standard Samsung Galaxy Note 20 which so far appear to have been mostly accurate.





His leaks should, however, still be taken with a very generous pinch of salt. That also applies to his latest one, which focuses on the Google Pixel 5 but is "doubtful" according to reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer . This might be because Google itself is yet to finalise the design and the pictured device could just be yet another prototype.

The Google Pixel 5 might resemble the scrapped Google Pixel 4a XL

Despite the undeniable resemblance with the scrapped Google Pixel 4a XL, the renders visible both above and below allegedly showcase the flagship Google Pixel 5 in its entirety.





The dimensions are the biggest giveaway that this smartphone isn't the canceled mid-ranger. Whereas the Google Pixel 4a XL reportedly measures in at 154.3 x 73.9 x 8.2mm and the Google Pixel 5 XL lands at 153.8 x 74 mm x 8.5 mm, the Google Pixel 5 is considerably smaller at 144.6 x 70.4 x 8mm.





That compact design is made possible by the presence of a 5.8-inch OLED display surrounded by uniform bezels and a small punch hole in the top-left corner. The latter replaces the larger forehead that housed the Project Soli radar chip and Face Unlock on the Google Pixel 4









Turning the smartphone over reveals a very familiar design characterized by the presence of a square camera module. The latter, unlike the camera modules on rival smartphones, has barely been changed and still houses a simple dual-camera system, an LED flash, and a microphone.





Another interesting feature is the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Most premium devices these days boast in-screen implementations, but Google has seemingly avoided those as part of a decision that should ensure reliability.





Completing the physical package is an aluminum frame that is home to a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom, and the volume rocker and power key on the right side. Like the previous Pixel flagship series, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Google Pixel 5 specs, announcement, release date, price





Accompanying the external side of things should be a Qualcomm chipset. Google typically chooses the latest high-end Snapdragon 800-series offering but has this year reportedly selected the Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 768 to guarantee 5G connectivity at a lower price point.





It will likely be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable internal storage as standard. Pricier configurations with higher storage counts should be available at launch, though.









Speaking of the launch, rumor has it that the Pixel 5 series will be officially introduced in either late October or November ahead of shipments some weeks later. The devices are expected to come with Android 11 pre-installed straight out of the box.





The Google Pixel 5 series is expected to start somewhere between $699 and $799 for the standard model as part of an attempt to compete more directly with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max. The XL model will probably cost $100 more.



