Multiple sources warn Pixel 5 leaks are a ruse, device still in the planning phase
It's like they took that grey pixel 4 XL prototype you have and just slapped a 4a XL screen on the front.— M. Brandon Lee | This is ABOUT HUMAN RIGHTS Today (@thisistechtoday) July 6, 2020
So, what's happening? Well, according to 9to5 Google's Stephen Hall, because of the pandemic, the Pixel 5 hasn't leaked out, and that's why nothing is known about it yet. AndroidPolice's David Ruddock, on the other hand, claims that Google hasn't settled on anything regarding the Pixel 5 and the hardware team is in total chaos right now, something which seems totally likely, as two key executives who were involved with the Pixel lineup since its inception had reportedly left the company earlier.
the total absence of fresh leaks around Pixel 5 in ages, as @hallstephenj points out, is not about Google doing a better job at locking down leaks.— David "bury me with my golden arm" Ruddock (@RDRv3) July 6, 2020
It's because Google has not decided what it is doing yet. I imagine the hardware team is in total chaos right now.
Per seemingly credible reports, Pixel 5 was expected to feature a midrange 5G integrated chip and a 120Hz screen. It was also tipped to do away with experimental stuff like the Soli Radar chip that backs the Motion Sense feature and go back to basics.
Apparently, everything that was decided earlier is subject to change and if the company is still stuck in the planning phase, we wonder if the device will be released this year at all.
I can say with near-certainty that— Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) July 6, 2020
— 'pixel 4a'
— new Nest-branded TV dongle running Android TV
— new Nest-branded smart speaker like Sonos One
are all coming at some point this year.
I wouldn't believe anything about 'Pixel 5' out there quite yet. Little clarity as of yet.
