Multiple sources warn Pixel 5 leaks are a ruse, device still in the planning phase

Looks like Google CEO Sundar Pichai really meant it when he said hardware is hard. The Pixel 4a hasn't been released yet and the Pixel 5 leaks have been dubious. According to no less than four people who are apparently in the know, most Pixel 5 rumors that have surfaced so far are not rooted in reality.









It's like they took that grey pixel 4 XL prototype you have and just slapped a 4a XL screen on the front. — M. Brandon Lee | This is ABOUT HUMAN RIGHTS Today (@thisistechtoday) July 6, 2020





So, what's happening? Well, according to 9to5 Google's So, what's happening? Well, according to 9to5 Google's Stephen Hall , because of the pandemic, the Pixel 5 hasn't leaked out, and that's why nothing is known about it yet. AndroidPolice's David Ruddock , on the other hand, claims that Google hasn't settled on anything regarding the Pixel 5 and the hardware team is in total chaos right now, something which seems totally likely, as two key executives who were involved with the Pixel lineup since its inception had reportedly left the company earlier





the total absence of fresh leaks around Pixel 5 in ages, as @hallstephenj points out, is not about Google doing a better job at locking down leaks.



It's because Google has not decided what it is doing yet. I imagine the hardware team is in total chaos right now. — David "bury me with my golden arm" Ruddock (@RDRv3) July 6, 2020





Apparently, everything that was decided earlier is subject to change and if the company is still stuck in the planning phase, we wonder if the device will be released this year at all.





Google is believed to be developing its own smartphone chip in collaboration with Samsung and it could be that instead of launching a lackluster device, it's sitting out the premium race this year and would be back in 2021 with a true flagship powered by an in-house SoC.





The Pixel 4a is supposedly still happening but the alleged release date has changed so many times that we'd rather wait for Google to make an official announcement than add to all the confusion with speculation.



