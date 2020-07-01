Google discontinues Pixel 3a series as everyone awaits the introduction of the Pixel 4a
Google surprised many today by discontinuing the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The mid-range Pixels will no longer be available from the online Google Store but will be offered by a small number of third-party retailers until all remaining units have been sold. Interestingly, we still await the launch of the Pixel 4a which is now rumored to take place on July 13th. Last year, when rumors started circulating about a mid-range Pixel line, many thought that it was the silliest idea that they had ever heard of. But when Google revealed that the price started at $399, things changed in a hurry.
If you head over to the online Google Store, you'll see that the Pixel 3a is now listed as being out of stock. But the $64 million question is when will the Pixel 4a make the scene. As we said, July 13th is one rumored date. Some have called for Google to wait until the Pixel 5 introduction (most likely taking place in October) to make the Pixel 4a official. With no immediate replacement for the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 5 not expected to be a flagship phone ( it could be powered by the Snapdragon 765 instead of the Snapdragon 865), there are some out there wondering whether there truly is a method to Google's madness.